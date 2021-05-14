Logo
The RealReal to Participate in Cowen, Piper Sandler, Stifel and Wells Fargo Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The RealReal ( REAL)the worlds largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goodstoday announced that Chief Financial Officer, Matt Gustke, will participate in the following conferences:

  • Cowen 2nd Annual New Retail Ecosystem Summit on May 26;
  • Piper Sandler 41st Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference on June 3;
  • Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 8; and
  • 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo "Bricks to Clicks" Conference on June 24.

Additionally, CEO and founder Julie Wainwright will join CFO Matt Gustke for the fireside chat at the Piper Sandler conference on June 3.

The presentations will be available via webcast within the Events section of The RealReals investor relations website at https://investor.therealreal.com/news-events/events. The webcasts will also be available for replay for a limited time following the conclusion of the live presentations.

About The RealReal, Inc.
The RealReal is the worlds largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 20 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categoriesincluding women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and homein support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We do all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as handling shipping and customer service. At our 16 retail locations, including our 11 shoppable stores, customers can sell, meet with our experts and receive free valuations.

Investor Relations Contact:
Paul Bieber
Head of Investor Relations and Capital Markets
[email protected]

