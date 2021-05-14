FMW Media, Inc.'s "New to The Street" TV Announces 8 Interviews Being Broadcast on NEWSMAX TV, Sunday, May 16, 2021, Hour Slot 10-11AM ET.

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW MediasNew to The Street TV broadcasting its national syndicated 1- hour show, Sunday, May 16, 2021 on NEWSMAX TV from 10-11AM ET.



New To The Streets BIG TV Sunday line-up features the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1) American Premium Water ( HIPH) with Ryan Fishoff, CEO

2) Winners Inc. ( WNRS) and its Subsidiary, VegasWINNER, Inc., with Wayne Allyn Root, CEO

3) Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (INND) with CEO Matthew Moore

4) ZK International, Incs( ZKIN) blockchain technology subsidiary xSigma ($SIG) with Alex Lebed, CTO

5) AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. ( AZRX) with James Sapirstein, Chairman & CEO

6) Simplicity Esports and Gaming, Inc.( WINR, Financial) with Roman Franklin, President & CEO

7) PayPolitanwith Nile Tharandts Ortiz, CEO & Co-founder

8) PetProducts.com with Allen Simon, CEO

American Premium Water ( HIPH) CEO, Ryan Fishoff talks to New To The Street TV about their business, their brands, and their plans to grow the Company into a market leader in the CBD consumer products space. Broadcast: NEWSMAX TV.

The show interviews Mr. Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of Winners, Inc.s ( WNRS) subsidiary, VegasWINNERS, Inc. Appearing monthly on New To The Street, Wayne talks about sports betting, giving advice, and sharing content from VegasWINNER, Inc.s newly launched show, KRUSH House .

Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc.s (INND), interview with New To The Street talks about the Companys emerging and disruptive leadership in the Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology space. And, a further discussion about their recent launch of the Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids app.

The show continues its broadcast with Mr. Alex Lebed, the Chief Technology Officer, at ZK International, Inc. ( ZKIN), who talks about its xSigma blockchain technology. Mr. Lebed talks to the shows viewers about ZKIN's wholly-owned xSigma Corporation which develops innovative software solutions that support the Companys core operations while exploring new opportunities in smart contracts, distributed ledgers, supply chain management and blockchain architecture.

TV interviews continue with Mr. James Sapirstein, Chairman & CEO of AzurRx BioPharma , Inc. ( AZRX), talking about AZRXs biopharmaceutical products and therapies. He gives a comprehensive overview in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. And, provides insight on its FDA Phase 2 clinical trials on its lead therapeutic candidate is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis.

New To The Street provides Mr. Roman Franklin, President and CEO at Simplicity Esports and Gaming, Inc. ( WINR, Financial), the opportunity to talk to viewer about their established brand within the esports industry, operator of esports gaming centers, and owner of multiple esports teams. He continues the interview about the growth of the Companys Esports Gaming Centers that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience.

Another interview with Mr. Nile Tharandts Ortiz, the CEO and Co-founder of PayPolitan, walks our audiences through the evolution and development of PayPolitan blockchain technology . In particular he talks on how individual users can see all their crypto accounts on one screen and easily access to their current traditional bank accounts. He will share his industry view and comment on trends on people to transition to blockchain and trust the transfer of money.

Finally, a long-term guest on New To The Street, welcomes back Mr. Allen Simon, CEO, Petproducts.com. Allen provides a wonder discussion about their premier online destination for pet supplies, treats, toys, food and much more, all delivered right to your door. And, he gives updates and trends in the pet industry.

About American Premium Water Corporation (HIPH):

American Premium Water Corporation (HIPH) is a diversified consumer products company focused on brands that utilize cutting edge bioscience technology. The Company is focused on harnessing the power of its proprietary Hydro Nano technology that utilizes CBD and other compounds to help increase the quality of life for its consumers https://www.americanpremiumwater.com/ .

About WINNERS, INC. ( WNRS):

Winners, Inc. (WNRS:OTC), through its subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc., is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. website at https://vegaswinners.com/ and on social media at https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc .

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. is a manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of FDA-Registered Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids, App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Personal Sound Amplifiers Products, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements, and Assorted Ear & Hearing Health-Related Products with its mission is to improve the quality of life of the 70 million people in North America who suffer from hearing impairment and/or hearing-related issues. InnerScope with its Affordable App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Technology, combined with its innovative point of sale Hearing Screening Kiosks designed for consumers with mild-to-moderate hearing loss to purchase over-the-counter hearing aids without being seen by a hearing care professional- www.innd.com and www.NoHassleHearing.com

About ZK International ( ZKIN, Financial):

ZK International Incs xSigma ($SIG) blockchain R&D Lab has a mission to promote blockchain adoption by researching innovative use cases in decentralized finance, logistics, IoT, infrastructure and supply chain management. The Company and its management team explore ways to utilize decentralized technologies in various industries, creating value for both enterprise and consumer markets. It team of developers are formerly of Google, Facebook, Ripple Labs, 1inch and others www.xsigma.com

About AzurRx BioPharma ( AZRX):

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. ( AZRX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company has a pipeline of three gut-restricted GI clinical programs. The lead therapeutic candidate is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis, currently in two Phase 2 clinical trials. AzurRx is launching two clinical programs using proprietary formulations of niclosamide, a pro-inflammatory pathway inhibitor; FW-420, for grade 1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-associated colitis and diarrhea in oncology patients and FW-1022, for COVID-19 gastrointestinal infections https://azurrx.com .

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming, Inc. ( WINR, Financial)

Simplicity Esports and Gaming, Inc. is a North American esports organization which implemented a unique approach to ensure the ultimate fan friendly esports experience. The Companys mission is to increase gamer and fan involvement at a grassroots level, and foster a sense of community as they compete with top-class talent. Simplicity Esports is represented by notable teams and player that compete on an international circuit. WINR staff and player are well known in the esports community whereas they leverage their notorieties, promoting and strengthening fan support and dedication to Simplicity Esports and Gaming, Inc.https://ggsimplicity.com

About Paypolitan:

The Paypolitan platform will use blockchain technology, smart contracts and open banking APIs to provide a next-gen payment solution that meets the needs of modern payment systems for businesses and customers - https://paypolitan.io/#rec242830421

About Petproducts.com:

PetProducts.com has been the leading global directory for all things pet. We are now giving consumers direct access to the products they need. We provide a one-stop shop for products, research, and reviews. PetProducts.com works diligently to serve pet lovers who deeply care about their animals - https://www.petproducts.com/

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street

https://www.newtothestreet.com/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results achieved. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.