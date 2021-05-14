Home Sales Continue to Skyrocket as Homebuyers Scramble to Take Advantage of Historically Low Mortgage Rates

SEATTLE, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) The median home-sale price increased 22% year over year to $350,750an all-time highaccording to a new report from Redfin ( redfin.com ), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. In addition, the typical home sold in a record of just 18 days on the market.

Below are other key housing market takeaways for more than 400 U.S. metro areas during the 4-week period ending May 9 (unless otherwise noted).

Note that at this time last year, pandemic stay-at-home orders halted homebuying and selling, which makes year-over-year comparisons unreliable for select housing metrics. As such, Redfin has broken this analysis into two sections: metrics that are acceptable to compare to the same period in 2020, and metrics for which it makes more sense to compare to the same period in 2019.

Metrics to compare to 2020:

Home prices hit a record high of $350,750 and were up 22% year-over-year, also a record. Asking prices dipped slightly to $358,527 .

and were up 22% year-over-year, also a record. Asking prices dipped slightly to . A record low of just 18 days on market for homes that sold during the period, down 17 days from the same period in 2020.

A record high of 49% of homes sold for more than their list price, up 21 percentage points from the same period a year earlier.

A record-high 101.5% average sale-to-list price ratio, which measures how close homes are selling to their asking prices, up 2.9 percentage points year over year. This means that the average home sold for 1.5% more than its asking price.

A record-high 58% of homes that went under contract had an accepted offer within the first two weeks on the market.

A record-high 45% of homes that went under contract had an accepted offer within one week of hitting the market.

Metrics to compare to 2019:

Pending home sales were up 25% from the same period in 2019.

New listings of homes for sale were down 9% from the same period in 2019. Compared to the four-week period ending April 11 , new listings were up 4%, slightly larger than the 2% increase during the same period in 2019. Although new listings are still in short supply, they are following a typical seasonal pattern and showing slightly more growth than in 2019.

, new listings were up 4%, slightly larger than the 2% increase during the same period in 2019. Although new listings are still in short supply, they are following a typical seasonal pattern and showing slightly more growth than in 2019. Active listings (the number of homes listed for sale at any point during the period) fell 48% from the same period in 2019.

Mortgage purchase applications increased 1% week over week (seasonally adjusted). For the week ending May 13, 30-year mortgage rates decreased slightly to 2.94%.

"The housing market has gone from one extremethe onset of the pandemicto anotherthe rush to buy primary and second homes while mortgage rates remain near historic lows," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Later this year the dust will settle to reveal the new normal for both the economy and the housing market. Many people are getting new clarity on what their personal new normal will be like, and oftentimes that new reality will involve a new home to match their new lifestyle. So I expect home sales to continue to grow for the foreseeable future, even as home price growth slows a bit. This home sale boom is nowhere close to over."

To view the full report, including charts and methodology, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/news/housing-market-update-home-prices-up-22-pct/

