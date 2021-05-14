Mohnish Pabrai Buys Alibaba, Curbs Micron Stake

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mohnish Pabrai Buys Alibaba, Curbs Micron Stake

Guru releases 1st-quarter portfolio

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Renowned investor

Mohnish Pabrai (Trades, Portfolio), who is the managing partner of Pabrai Funds, disclosed in his portfolio for the first quarter that he entered a position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA, Financial) and trimmed his Micron Technology Inc. (MU, Financial) stake.

As a result of not being able to find good opportunities in the U.S. market, the guru, who oversees an extremely concentrated portfolio of discounted, out-of-favor stocks, told GuruFocus in a 2019 interview that he moved the vast majority of his portfolio into India, Turkey and South Korea. The U.S.-based portfolio, which is valued at $206 million, represents a small fraction of the California-based firm's assets under management.

1393275580031479808.png

Alibaba

Pabrai invested in 168,843 shares of Alibaba (

BABA, Financial), allocating 14.61% of the equity portfolio to the holding. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $245.98 per share.

The Chinese e-commerce company has a $565.42 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $208.31 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-book ratio of 3.95 and a price-sales ratio of 6.06.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is significantly undervalued currently based on its historical ratios, past performance and future earnings projections.

1393278454526423040.png

Driven by a good cash-debt ratio, a comfortable level of interest coverage and a robust Altman Z-Score of 5.29, Alibaba's financial strength was rated 7 out of 10 by GuruFocus. The return on invested capital also surpasses the weighted average cost of capital, indicating good value creation.

The company's profitability scored an 8 out of 10 rating. Although the operating margin is in decline, Alibaba has strong returns on equity, assets and capital that outperform a majority of competitors as well as a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 4, indicating business conditions are stable. Despite recording consistent earnings and revenue growth, the 2.5-star predictability rank is on watch. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank return an average of 7.3% annually.

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) is Alibaba's largest guru shareholder with a 0.98% stake. Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio), Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio), Dodge & Cox, Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio), Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio), Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio), Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio), Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio), Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio), Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) also have significant positions in the stock.

Micron Technology

With an impact of -9.78% on the equity portfolio, the guru curbed his Micron Technology (

MU, Financial) stake by 14.74%, selling 268,322 shares. Shares traded for an average price of $84.89 each during the quarter.

Pabrai now holds 1.5 million shares total, which make up 52.25% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus data shows he has gained an estimated 108.21% on the investment since establishing it in the fourth quarter of 2018.

1393281973094494208.png

The semiconductor chip manufacturer, which is headquartered in Boise, Idaho, has a market cap of $89.52 billion; its shares were trading around $79.95 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 28.3, a price-book ratio of 2.2 and a price-sales ratio of 3.85.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is significantly overvalued currently.

1393282735899979776.png

GuruFocus rated Micron's financial strength 7 out of 10. In addition to solid interest coverage, the company has a robust Altman Z-Score of 5.67, indicating it is in good standing even though assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing. The ROIC, however, is eclipsed by the WACC, indicating struggles with creating value.

The company's profitability scored an 8 out of 10 rating, driven by an expanding operating margin, strong returns that outperform over half of its industry peers and a high Piotroski F-Score of 7, which implies business conditions are healthy. On the back of consistent earnings and revenue growth, Micron also has a 3.5-star predictability rank. GuruFocus data shows companies with this rank return, on average, 9.3% annually.

Of the gurus invested in Micron, Primecap has the largest stake with 4.05% of outstanding shares. Other top guru shareholders include

Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio), Tepper, Pioneer, Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio), Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), the Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio) and Laffont.

Portfolio composition

The investor manages roughly $1 billion across all of his funds. Unlike other well-known investors, U.S.-listed stocks make up a tiny fraction of his overall holdings, with international stocks making up the majority.

Pabrai's final holding is Seritage Growth Properties (

SRG, Financial), which he did not make any changes to during the three-month period ended March 31.

The technology sector has the largest representation in the guru's equity portfolio with a 52.25% weight, followed by real estate with representation of 33.15% and the consumer cyclical space with 14.61% exposure.

1393273541893337088.png

Disclosure: No positions.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg