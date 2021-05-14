Banco de Sabadell, S.A Buys Facebook Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Apple Inc

New Purchases: FB, AMAT, SPR, SRLN, STZ, URI, CHRW, AEP, UNP, LVS, ISRG, DIA, XOP, LIN, CMG, PM, TAL, WF, WF, PDD, ABNB, PLD, U, COLD, GOLD, AAT, AVB, GRP.U, INVH, JBGS, PEAK, SAII, ARE, AMD, REG, WELL, KRC, FR, MPW, NHI, EQR, PSA, SPG, DLR, ELS, VTR, EGP, PING, DNN, HCKT, OZON, LU, NCLH, WB, REAL, NTCT, QIWI, NXE, UUUU, BZUN, MOMO,

Investment company Banco de Sabadell, S.A Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Pfizer Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, sells Bank of America Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Apple Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Unilever PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banco de Sabadell, S.A. As of 2021Q1, Banco de Sabadell, S.A owns 311 stocks with a total value of $968 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Banco de Sabadell, S.A's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/banco+de+sabadell%2C+s.a/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 233,561 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.18% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 298,887 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.13% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,879 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.55% Visa Inc (V) - 134,526 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.28% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,501 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.94%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $316.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 79,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $125.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 141,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 160,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 140,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $234.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 21,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $342.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 14,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 333.10%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 344,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 58.13%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.173000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 421,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 109.98%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 161,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Visa Inc by 34.28%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 134,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 158.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $72.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 164,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 38.03%. The purchase prices were between $68.86 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 237,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $49.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $51.88.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $53.6 and $58.33, with an estimated average price of $56.01.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.88 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.11.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 89.36%. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.87%. Banco de Sabadell, S.A still held 69,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A reduced to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 74.56%. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $112.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.54%. Banco de Sabadell, S.A still held 45,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.13%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. Banco de Sabadell, S.A still held 298,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A reduced to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 69.46%. The sale prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $111.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Banco de Sabadell, S.A still held 34,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A reduced to a holding in Unilever PLC by 90.02%. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $60.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Banco de Sabadell, S.A still held 13,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco de Sabadell, S.A reduced to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 63.96%. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $18.09. The stock is now traded at around $20.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Banco de Sabadell, S.A still held 203,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.