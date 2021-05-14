Banco de Sabadell, S.A Buys Facebook Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: FB, AMAT, SPR, SRLN, STZ, URI, CHRW, AEP, UNP, LVS, ISRG, DIA, XOP, LIN, CMG, PM, TAL, WF, WF, PDD, ABNB, PLD, U, COLD, GOLD, AAT, AVB, GRP.U, INVH, JBGS, PEAK, SAII, ARE, AMD, REG, WELL, KRC, FR, MPW, NHI, EQR, PSA, SPG, DLR, ELS, VTR, EGP, PING, DNN, HCKT, OZON, LU, NCLH, WB, REAL, NTCT, QIWI, NXE, UUUU, BZUN, MOMO,
- Added Positions: PFE, CSCO, MU, V, TJX, MSFT, IYC, UNH, AMZN, GM, MOS, CVX, COP, CRM, RHI, LLY, WFC, C, EL, CME, COF, AEM, LOW, ICE, VEEV, XOM, ORLY, JD, SBUX, HES, CTVA, MCD, TGT, AVGO, BIDU, LHX, VRTX, TFC, ETN, ASX, RDS.A, DIS, PRU, MA, TDOC, COST, LPL, CIEN, JNJ, CSX, WY, WIT, PAC, SHG, CHT, LFC, KO, FLT, BLK, SAND, ALV, BGNE, UBER, T, HON, PKX, KB, KT, TXN, PHI, MDT, SYK, EQIX, EFX, TTM, TLK, SKM, NVT, PLUG, BAX, ADSK, EEM, BDX, BB, WPM, HOLI, AG, MAG, EQNR, MBT, CCK, DEO,
- Reduced Positions: BAC, TSM, AAPL, DLTR, UL, VOD, VCIT, PWR, FCX, GOOG, JPM, ALGN, PXD, MRK, NVO, ROST, BABA, BP, CTSH, ANTM, SNY, NEE, CMCSA, LH, QCOM, LRCX, ALLY, QQQ, APH, DD, HD, CNC, BKNG, SWK, GOOGL, SQ, TMO, PG, MS, HDB, NKE, UMC, INTC, PEP, CAT, RTX, FOXA, CDW, VALE, RDY, ACN, SPY, ASML, ATVI, ADBE, FNF, BMY, MSI, OTIS, CRWD, AXP, FTV, AMGN, AXTA, BA, MELI, SUZ, CBRE, WBA, VLO, GE, GSK, MDLZ, BTI, TEL, AZN, ELAN, ZM, CHWY, NVS, ABB,
- Sold Out: WMT, CDK, PHG, INFY, SCHW, ABBV, SKX, NFLX, DG, VFC, RJF, NTAP, ITW, FDX, VZ, SPGI, RGA, VMBS, DOW, DE, ILMN, TSLA, EXPD, NTR, VNT, INTU, TWLO, GILD, PANW, DHR, OMC, TSN, ALB, LULU, LEA, NOW, URBN, GOCO, NTES, EMN, BAP, SLB, CHU, FSLR, TKC, NUE, MPC, K, ULTA, IBM, MO, IDXX, SNOW, VRM, FOUR, RVLV, DOCU, ROKU, DAL, TWTR, MCO, MSCI, MASI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Banco de Sabadell, S.A
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 233,561 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.18%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 298,887 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.13%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,879 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.55%
- Visa Inc (V) - 134,526 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.28%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,501 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.94%
Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $316.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 79,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $125.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 141,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 160,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 140,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $234.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 21,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $342.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 14,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 333.10%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 344,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 58.13%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.173000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 421,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 109.98%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 161,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in Visa Inc by 34.28%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 134,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 158.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $72.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 164,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A added to a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 38.03%. The purchase prices were between $68.86 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 237,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.Sold Out: CDK Global Inc (CDK)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $49.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $51.88.Sold Out: Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $53.6 and $58.33, with an estimated average price of $56.01.Sold Out: Infosys Ltd (INFY)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.88 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.11.Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.Reduced: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 89.36%. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.87%. Banco de Sabadell, S.A still held 69,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A reduced to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 74.56%. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $112.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.54%. Banco de Sabadell, S.A still held 45,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.13%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. Banco de Sabadell, S.A still held 298,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A reduced to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 69.46%. The sale prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $111.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Banco de Sabadell, S.A still held 34,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Unilever PLC (UL)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A reduced to a holding in Unilever PLC by 90.02%. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $60.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Banco de Sabadell, S.A still held 13,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
Banco de Sabadell, S.A reduced to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 63.96%. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $18.09. The stock is now traded at around $20.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Banco de Sabadell, S.A still held 203,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.
