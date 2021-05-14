Managed Account Services Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iSh

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Managed Account Services Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iSh

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Managed Account Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Managed Account Services Inc. As of 2021Q1, Managed Account Services Inc owns 99 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MANAGED ACCOUNT SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/managed+account+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MANAGED ACCOUNT SERVICES INC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 572,692 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 65,739 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 539,365 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.90%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 332,183 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 72,247 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)

Managed Account Services Inc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $34.77 and $38.23, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 27,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Managed Account Services Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.87 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $87.36. The stock is now traded at around $97.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Managed Account Services Inc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.173000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Managed Account Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 105.62%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 93,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Managed Account Services Inc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.44%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.714200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Managed Account Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 70.63%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Managed Account Services Inc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.28%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 22,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Managed Account Services Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 79.72%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Managed Account Services Inc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.95%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Managed Account Services Inc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Managed Account Services Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Managed Account Services Inc sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Managed Account Services Inc sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Managed Account Services Inc sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

Managed Account Services Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of MANAGED ACCOUNT SERVICES INC. Also check out:

1. MANAGED ACCOUNT SERVICES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MANAGED ACCOUNT SERVICES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MANAGED ACCOUNT SERVICES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MANAGED ACCOUNT SERVICES INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider