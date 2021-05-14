Managed Account Services Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iSh

New Purchases: FNDC, CSCO, IYR,

FNDC, CSCO, IYR, Added Positions: VTIP, SPYV, STIP, BND, SPEM, VTEB, VCSH, MUB, SPDW, SPSB, XLE, VNQ, VNQI, EFV, AGG, FNDF, VTI, IMTM, SCHV, SPAB, SCHC, SCHB, ITOT, FNDX, VT, TXMD,

VTIP, SPYV, STIP, BND, SPEM, VTEB, VCSH, MUB, SPDW, SPSB, XLE, VNQ, VNQI, EFV, AGG, FNDF, VTI, IMTM, SCHV, SPAB, SCHC, SCHB, ITOT, FNDX, VT, TXMD, Reduced Positions: BSV, BIL, SPYG, IWF, SHV, IJR, EFG, SHM, VV, SCHX, QQQ, IVE, SCHE, VSS, SLYV, AMZN, IWN, IWC, SCHA, VBR, SCHG, VB, SCHZ, SBAC, IAU, IWB, SCHP, SCHH, IWM, SPTM, MSFT, USMV, USRT, VBK, XOM, BRK.B,

BSV, BIL, SPYG, IWF, SHV, IJR, EFG, SHM, VV, SCHX, QQQ, IVE, SCHE, VSS, SLYV, AMZN, IWN, IWC, SCHA, VBR, SCHG, VB, SCHZ, SBAC, IAU, IWB, SCHP, SCHH, IWM, SPTM, MSFT, USMV, USRT, VBK, XOM, BRK.B, Sold Out: TSLA, UNH, VCIT, ROKU, EMB, SPTS,

Investment company Managed Account Services Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Managed Account Services Inc. As of 2021Q1, Managed Account Services Inc owns 99 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MANAGED ACCOUNT SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/managed+account+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 572,692 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 65,739 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 539,365 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.90% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 332,183 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 72,247 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%

Managed Account Services Inc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $34.77 and $38.23, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 27,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Managed Account Services Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.87 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $87.36. The stock is now traded at around $97.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Managed Account Services Inc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.173000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Managed Account Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 105.62%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 93,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Managed Account Services Inc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.44%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.714200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Managed Account Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 70.63%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Managed Account Services Inc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.28%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 22,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Managed Account Services Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 79.72%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Managed Account Services Inc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.95%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Managed Account Services Inc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Managed Account Services Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

Managed Account Services Inc sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

Managed Account Services Inc sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.

Managed Account Services Inc sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.

Managed Account Services Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67.