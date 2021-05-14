Barr E S & Co Buys Charter Communications Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Clorox Co, Enstar Group

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Barr E S & Co Buys Charter Communications Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Clorox Co, Enstar Group

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lexington, KY, based Investment company Barr E S & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Charter Communications Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, 3M Co, Altria Group Inc, sells Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Clorox Co, Enstar Group, Microvision Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barr E S & Co. As of 2021Q1, Barr E S & Co owns 96 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BARR E S & CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/barr+e+s+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BARR E S & CO
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 619,895 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  2. Markel Corp (MKL) - 75,449 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%
  3. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 206,325 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 29,792 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  5. Home BancShares Inc (HOMB) - 2,012,781 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Barr E S & Co initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $705.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Barr E S & Co initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Barr E S & Co initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $134.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Barr E S & Co initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Barr E S & Co initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $204.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Barr E S & Co initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $245.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Barr E S & Co added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 197.95%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $385.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Barr E S & Co added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 52.00%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Barr E S & Co added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 51.67%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Barr E S & Co sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of BARR E S & CO. Also check out:

1. BARR E S & CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. BARR E S & CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BARR E S & CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BARR E S & CO keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider