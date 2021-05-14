Barr E S & Co Buys Charter Communications Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Clorox Co, Enstar Group

New Purchases: CHTR, MMM, MO, BAX, CMCSA, EMR, INTC, KMB, TPL, VZ, PYPL, ETV,

CHTR, MMM, MO, BAX, CMCSA, EMR, INTC, KMB, TPL, VZ, PYPL, ETV, Added Positions: JPM, COST, SPY, MKL, DEI, AMT, PM, PG, MSFT, MDLZ, V, MCD, INTU, HD, XOM, CVX, RWWI,

JPM, COST, SPY, MKL, DEI, AMT, PM, PG, MSFT, MDLZ, V, MCD, INTU, HD, XOM, CVX, RWWI, Reduced Positions: LYV, PACW, BKNG, VNO, GS, AAPL, SCHW, WYNN, HOMB, DHIL, ESGR, GLPI, WTFC, UPS, SBUX, ROK, CHDN, USB, RTX, SBCF, MVIS,

LYV, PACW, BKNG, VNO, GS, AAPL, SCHW, WYNN, HOMB, DHIL, ESGR, GLPI, WTFC, UPS, SBUX, ROK, CHDN, USB, RTX, SBCF, MVIS, Sold Out: CLX,

Lexington, KY, based Investment company Barr E S & Co Current Portfolio ) buys Charter Communications Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, 3M Co, Altria Group Inc, sells Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Clorox Co, Enstar Group, Microvision Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barr E S & Co. As of 2021Q1, Barr E S & Co owns 96 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 619,895 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Markel Corp (MKL) - 75,449 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 206,325 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 29,792 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Home BancShares Inc (HOMB) - 2,012,781 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%

Barr E S & Co initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $705.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barr E S & Co initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barr E S & Co initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $134.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barr E S & Co initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barr E S & Co initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $204.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barr E S & Co initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $245.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barr E S & Co added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 197.95%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $385.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barr E S & Co added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 52.00%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barr E S & Co added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 51.67%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barr E S & Co sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.