Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC Buys Bunge, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, MGP Ingredients Inc, Sells BRP Inc, MarineMax Inc, Telos Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Westport, CT, based Investment company Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bunge, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, MGP Ingredients Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, sells BRP Inc, MarineMax Inc, Telos Corp, Johnson Outdoors Inc, Green Thumb Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $282 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/manatuck+hill+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC
  1. Genasys Inc (GNSS) - 2,509,606 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29%
  2. The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) - 396,162 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.31%
  3. Funko Inc (FNKO) - 668,300 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.14%
  4. Bunge Ltd (BG) - 139,000 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) - 329,900 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.16%
New Purchase: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $90.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 139,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $344.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $66.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.67 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $47.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 139,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Stride Inc (LRN)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Stride Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.89 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $26. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 151,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Turtle Beach Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.47 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $27.49. The stock is now traded at around $27.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in MGP Ingredients Inc by 988.24%. The purchase prices were between $46.69 and $70.21, with an estimated average price of $60.77. The stock is now traded at around $66.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 129,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Outdoor Brands Inc (AOUT)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in American Outdoor Brands Inc by 131.11%. The purchase prices were between $16.7 and $26.14, with an estimated average price of $21.49. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 277,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Funko Inc (FNKO)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Funko Inc by 39.14%. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $20.83, with an estimated average price of $13.93. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 668,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in OneWater Marine Inc by 162.70%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $36.23. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 147,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Noodles & Co (NDLS)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Noodles & Co by 97.98%. The purchase prices were between $7.73 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $11.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 628,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ShotSpotter Inc (SSTI)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in ShotSpotter Inc by 68.44%. The purchase prices were between $34.75 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $38.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 151,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BRP Inc (DOOO)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BRP Inc. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $73.2.

Sold Out: MarineMax Inc (HZO)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in MarineMax Inc. The sale prices were between $34.74 and $61.77, with an estimated average price of $47.11.

Sold Out: Telos Corp (TLS)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Telos Corp. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $35.27.

Sold Out: Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson Outdoors Inc. The sale prices were between $109 and $148.5, with an estimated average price of $125.84.

Sold Out: Green Thumb Industries Inc (GTBIF)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Green Thumb Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $24.9 and $38.45, with an estimated average price of $31.85.

Sold Out: Patrick Industries Inc (PATK)

Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Patrick Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $68.02 and $91.96, with an estimated average price of $78.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC keeps buying
