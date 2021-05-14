Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC Buys Bunge, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, MGP Ingredients Inc, Sells BRP Inc, MarineMax Inc, Telos Corp

- New Purchases: BG, DIA, XLU, AMRK, LRN, HEAR, INS, SBLK, BW, BV, ADM, AYI, MMC, SHW, EXC, UUUU, EURN, GNK, FRO, SB, SSPK, AEP, AMTX, AG, ADBE, MPAA, WEC, EXEL, CNP, GPS, CAH, DK, CCOI, NBR, HLIT, CELC, DHI, MNTK, APA, RIG, SUP, ADS, COMM, DHT, DAR, LEU, OAS, GPX, EGLE, DHX, GVP, TELL, APGB.U, PFDRU, OPTT,
- Added Positions: MGPI, AOUT, FNKO, ONEW, NDLS, SSTI, MGRC, ICAD, EDAP, APEN, PWFL, FRG, CLNE, EXK, CCJ, TACT, SMED,
- Reduced Positions: CTRN, BC, SHYF, SKY, SLV, MGNI, NLS, STMP, PRPL, EXTR, KSS, ANDE, HZN, QRHC, GNSS, FNV, AVID, GOLD, WPRT, UEC, GTIM,
- Sold Out: DOOO, HZO, TLS, JOUT, GTBIF, PATK, STRL, BAC, VICR, HSBC, GNRC, TRSSF, NWPX, 6CQ, ROCH, QNST, GDX, AUY, PRGX, SILJ, ESCA, IAG, HMSY, ROCHU, 6SQB, BLDP, LOB, M, FCX, OESX, BSX, NPTN, SSRM, ANIK, AEHR, OSUR, FSM, PFSW, CNTY, MDRX, STIM, IMH, EZPW, GSV,
- Genasys Inc (GNSS) - 2,509,606 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29%
- The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) - 396,162 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.31%
- Funko Inc (FNKO) - 668,300 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.14%
- Bunge Ltd (BG) - 139,000 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) - 329,900 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.16%
Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $90.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 139,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $344.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $66.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK)
Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.67 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $47.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 139,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Stride Inc (LRN)
Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Stride Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.89 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $26. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 151,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR)
Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Turtle Beach Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.47 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $27.49. The stock is now traded at around $27.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI)
Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in MGP Ingredients Inc by 988.24%. The purchase prices were between $46.69 and $70.21, with an estimated average price of $60.77. The stock is now traded at around $66.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 129,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Outdoor Brands Inc (AOUT)
Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in American Outdoor Brands Inc by 131.11%. The purchase prices were between $16.7 and $26.14, with an estimated average price of $21.49. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 277,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Funko Inc (FNKO)
Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Funko Inc by 39.14%. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $20.83, with an estimated average price of $13.93. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 668,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW)
Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in OneWater Marine Inc by 162.70%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $36.23. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 147,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Noodles & Co (NDLS)
Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Noodles & Co by 97.98%. The purchase prices were between $7.73 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $11.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 628,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ShotSpotter Inc (SSTI)
Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in ShotSpotter Inc by 68.44%. The purchase prices were between $34.75 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $38.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 151,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BRP Inc (DOOO)
Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BRP Inc. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $73.2.Sold Out: MarineMax Inc (HZO)
Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in MarineMax Inc. The sale prices were between $34.74 and $61.77, with an estimated average price of $47.11.Sold Out: Telos Corp (TLS)
Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Telos Corp. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $35.27.Sold Out: Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT)
Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson Outdoors Inc. The sale prices were between $109 and $148.5, with an estimated average price of $125.84.Sold Out: Green Thumb Industries Inc (GTBIF)
Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Green Thumb Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $24.9 and $38.45, with an estimated average price of $31.85.Sold Out: Patrick Industries Inc (PATK)
Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Patrick Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $68.02 and $91.96, with an estimated average price of $78.56.
