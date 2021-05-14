Atika Capital Management LLC Buys Square Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, CarMax Inc, Sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Qualcomm Inc, EPAM Systems Inc

- New Purchases: SQ, J, SONO, CF, HZNP, ZBH, FCX, RSVA, BECN, AERI, ACHC, IGIC, PRTA, DXCM,
- Added Positions: KMX, MSFT, TWOU, NUAN, TWLO, NFLX, PODD, TPX, GOOG, ROKU, BBIO,
- Reduced Positions: INSP, MDB, ZLAB, BHVN, Z, RNG, AMZN, LYFT, COUP, NET, ACAD, ABNB, KRTX, MLM, EB, INFN, EXAS, THO, PYPL, ENPH, RARE, MS, MRTX, FIVE, DKNG, CCS, TMUS, RGEN, PI, FOUR, ARGX, NVDA, SWAV, MDC, CVNA, MELI, DOCU, ARVN, OKTA, GH, XLRN, TMHC, NVTA, LUNG, PINS, NTRA, PGNY, ARNA, CROX, BATRK,
- Sold Out: ZM, QCOM, EPAM, EGHT, GS, IRTC, CCK, KRE, FTCH, SRPT, HOG, LOW, RSVAU, RUN, DISH, IMVT, RCKT, SLDB, OM, FPRX, GDRX, CALX,
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 6,000 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio.
- Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 265,000 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.7%
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 263,000 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.37%
- Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) - 148,000 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26%
- SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 2,120 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio.
Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $207.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 94,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)
Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $139.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 164,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)
Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 464,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 342,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49. The stock is now traded at around $92.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $168.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 87,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CarMax Inc (KMX)
Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 805.26%. The purchase prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78. The stock is now traded at around $125.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 172,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 82.54%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 2U Inc (TWOU)
Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in 2U Inc by 137.15%. The purchase prices were between $34.21 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $42.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 345,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 175.64%. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $52.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 270,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $298.116400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Sold Out: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $329.66 and $400.27, with an estimated average price of $366.52.Sold Out: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)
Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in 8x8 Inc. The sale prices were between $30.99 and $38.13, with an estimated average price of $34.61.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.Sold Out: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)
Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127 and $268.46, with an estimated average price of $179.11.
