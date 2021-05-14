Atika Capital Management LLC Buys Square Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, CarMax Inc, Sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Qualcomm Inc, EPAM Systems Inc

New Purchases: SQ, J, SONO, CF, HZNP, ZBH, FCX, RSVA, BECN, AERI, ACHC, IGIC, PRTA, DXCM,

New York, NY, based Investment company Atika Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Square Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, CarMax Inc, Sonos Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Qualcomm Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, 8x8 Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atika Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Atika Capital Management LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 6,000 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 265,000 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.7% Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 263,000 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.37% Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) - 148,000 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26% SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 2,120 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio.

Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $207.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 94,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $139.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 164,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 464,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 342,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49. The stock is now traded at around $92.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $168.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 87,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 805.26%. The purchase prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78. The stock is now traded at around $125.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 172,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 82.54%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in 2U Inc by 137.15%. The purchase prices were between $34.21 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $42.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 345,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 175.64%. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $52.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 270,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $298.116400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.

Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $329.66 and $400.27, with an estimated average price of $366.52.

Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in 8x8 Inc. The sale prices were between $30.99 and $38.13, with an estimated average price of $34.61.

Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127 and $268.46, with an estimated average price of $179.11.