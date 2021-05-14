United Services Automobile Association Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, AbbVie Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term B

- New Purchases: EFG, SPSB, VMBS, IAU, MNA, VTIP, SUB, V, DJP, HAS, XLB, ATVI, MS, T, CERN,
- Added Positions: BND, ABBV, PG, VZ, HYG, HON, SBUX, TXN, MRK, HYD, AMGN, JNJ, WMT, AAPL, CLX, TIP,
- Reduced Positions: VEA, VYM, IJR, UITB, USTB, IEFA, GSLC, FNDF, VOO, IVV, QUAL, VWO, PRF, MTUM, ULVM, MSFT, VLUE, CSCO, UIVM, HD, JQUA, TGT, KMB, IQLT, IBM, BAC, FNDE, UNP, GEM, UEVM, IMTM, PM, KO, BMY, CVX, ALL, C, IEMG, GSIE, MUB, BSV, PEP, VTI, AMAT, IMOM, CL, VEU, VCSH, VCLT, VCIT, MAS, OMC, ORCL, HPQ, CAH, PFE, IVAL, EOG,
- Sold Out: SPIB, AGG, EMB, IEF, IUSV, VT, MA, DIS, JPM, ADBE, ABT, CI, AVGO, MDT, EA, SHM, AMT, DAL, DISCA, NOC, XEL, AEP, GM, NXPI, BAX, NSC, MDLZ, ELS, KEY, TMUS, LHX, AEE, GOLD, ALXN, MPW, SPR, DISH, BPOP, XOM, QRVO, BMRN, FITB, SYF, F, FTI, RF,
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 21,194,639 shares, 18.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.24%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 8,478,748 shares, 15.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.16%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 479,752 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.75%
- Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 4,203,201 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.73%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 980,273 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.61%
United Services Automobile Association initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $104.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 145,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
United Services Automobile Association initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 170,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
United Services Automobile Association initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 295,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
United Services Automobile Association initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.547000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 536,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
United Services Automobile Association initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 79,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)
United Services Automobile Association initiated holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.33 and $33.67, with an estimated average price of $33.08. The stock is now traded at around $33.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 119,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
United Services Automobile Association added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 57.70%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 795,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
United Services Automobile Association added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 33.64%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 550,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
United Services Automobile Association added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.167200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 430,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
United Services Automobile Association added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 27.47%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 536,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
United Services Automobile Association added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.40%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 101,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
United Services Automobile Association added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 51.56%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $227.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 42,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
United Services Automobile Association sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
United Services Automobile Association sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
United Services Automobile Association sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
United Services Automobile Association sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
United Services Automobile Association sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
United Services Automobile Association sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.
