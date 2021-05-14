Logo
United Services Automobile Association Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, AbbVie Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term B

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Antonio, TX, based Investment company United Services Automobile Association (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, AbbVie Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Services Automobile Association. As of 2021Q1, United Services Automobile Association owns 158 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of UNITED SERVICES AUTOMOBILE ASSOCIATION's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/united+services+automobile+association/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of UNITED SERVICES AUTOMOBILE ASSOCIATION
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 21,194,639 shares, 18.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.24%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 8,478,748 shares, 15.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.16%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 479,752 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.75%
  4. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 4,203,201 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.73%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 980,273 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.61%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

United Services Automobile Association initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $104.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 145,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

United Services Automobile Association initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 170,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

United Services Automobile Association initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 295,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

United Services Automobile Association initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.547000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 536,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

United Services Automobile Association initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 79,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)

United Services Automobile Association initiated holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.33 and $33.67, with an estimated average price of $33.08. The stock is now traded at around $33.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 119,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

United Services Automobile Association added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 57.70%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 795,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

United Services Automobile Association added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 33.64%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 550,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

United Services Automobile Association added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.167200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 430,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

United Services Automobile Association added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 27.47%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 536,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

United Services Automobile Association added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.40%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 101,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

United Services Automobile Association added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 51.56%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $227.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 42,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

United Services Automobile Association sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

United Services Automobile Association sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

United Services Automobile Association sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

United Services Automobile Association sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

United Services Automobile Association sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

United Services Automobile Association sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of UNITED SERVICES AUTOMOBILE ASSOCIATION. Also check out:

