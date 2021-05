Mackay Shields Llc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, NICE, Sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Mackay Shields Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, NICE, Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mackay Shields Llc. As of 2021Q1, Mackay Shields Llc owns 1355 stocks with a total value of $11.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 2,762,653 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 176.29% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,922,278 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,652,184 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,742,031 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.7% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 99,766 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.8%

Mackay Shields Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 135,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mackay Shields Llc initiated holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $16.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 760,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mackay Shields Llc initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $17.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 369,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mackay Shields Llc initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $28.9. The stock is now traded at around $31.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 202,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mackay Shields Llc initiated holding in Zynga Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 475,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mackay Shields Llc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $119.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mackay Shields Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 176.29%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $383.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 2,762,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mackay Shields Llc added to a holding in NICE Ltd by 102.85%. The purchase prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78. The stock is now traded at around $230.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 119,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mackay Shields Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.19%. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 274,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mackay Shields Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 455,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mackay Shields Llc added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 105.27%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 223,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mackay Shields Llc added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 86.35%. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 208,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mackay Shields Llc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09.

Mackay Shields Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $12.93 and $13.72, with an estimated average price of $13.3.

Mackay Shields Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Mackay Shields Llc sold out a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $10.41 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.51.

Mackay Shields Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen MI Quality Income Muni Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $15.11, with an estimated average price of $14.87.

Mackay Shields Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.