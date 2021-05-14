Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Magna International Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, Microsoft Corp, Black Knight Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Magna International Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, Microsoft Corp, Black Knight Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Magna International Inc, NRG Energy Inc, Shaw Communications Inc, sells Charter Communications Inc, Microsoft Corp, Black Knight Inc, Union Pacific Corp, VeriSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. As of 2021Q1, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc owns 203 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GLUSKIN SHEFF & ASSOC INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gluskin+sheff+%26+assoc+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GLUSKIN SHEFF & ASSOC INC
  1. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 1,996,358 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.34%
  2. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 893,324 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.78%
  3. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 1,307,293 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.33%
  4. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 589,824 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.16%
  5. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 749,338 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.79%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 153,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.009900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 259,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Magna International Inc (MGA)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $96.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 375,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 795,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc initiated holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $28.03, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.688600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,149,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 324,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 91.33%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,307,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.78%. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $72.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 893,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 51.34%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,996,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 77.16%. The purchase prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $100.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 589,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BRP Inc (DOOO)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc added to a holding in BRP Inc by 89.68%. The purchase prices were between $64.27 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $73.2. The stock is now traded at around $82.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 455,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FirstService Corp (FSV)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc added to a holding in FirstService Corp by 101.86%. The purchase prices were between $133.87 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $145.68. The stock is now traded at around $156.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 248,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.6.

Sold Out: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.

Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.

Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28.

Sold Out: CarGurus Inc (CARG)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold out a holding in CarGurus Inc. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $35.61, with an estimated average price of $29.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of GLUSKIN SHEFF & ASSOC INC. Also check out:

1. GLUSKIN SHEFF & ASSOC INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GLUSKIN SHEFF & ASSOC INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GLUSKIN SHEFF & ASSOC INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GLUSKIN SHEFF & ASSOC INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider