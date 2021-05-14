Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Magna International Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, Microsoft Corp, Black Knight Inc

New Purchases: IWM, LQD, MGA, NRG, SJR, KRE, QQQ, BTG, XOM, TROX, MU, FANG, VLRS, XLP, SBUX, KWR, XLB, BLDR, AVGO, COF, QCOM, DPZ, BX, BLK, MMC, INTC, USO, NVDA, GM, AZUL, JNJ, OMC, SYY, TXRH, K, CVE, HAS, CBRL, EXPE, CPB, GIS, WSM, UDR, ARES, BKNG, ROL, ACB, KMI, BJRI, T, IAA, CAKE, LYV, KNX, TCOM, KSS, BLMN, SYK, CNI, TGT, DRI, PLAY, MARA, DIN, AMGN, EAT, AIRC, SCZ, CGC, DENN, VIAC, AEM, BBU, PCOM, CLS, CLNE, DISCA, EQX, FCEL, EMAN, VET, FURY, HBM,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Magna International Inc, NRG Energy Inc, Shaw Communications Inc, sells Charter Communications Inc, Microsoft Corp, Black Knight Inc, Union Pacific Corp, VeriSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. As of 2021Q1, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc owns 203 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 1,996,358 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.34% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 893,324 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.78% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 1,307,293 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.33% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 589,824 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.16% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 749,338 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.79%

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 153,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.009900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 259,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $96.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 375,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 795,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc initiated holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $28.03, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.688600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,149,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 324,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 91.33%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,307,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.78%. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $72.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 893,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 51.34%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,996,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 77.16%. The purchase prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $100.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 589,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc added to a holding in BRP Inc by 89.68%. The purchase prices were between $64.27 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $73.2. The stock is now traded at around $82.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 455,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc added to a holding in FirstService Corp by 101.86%. The purchase prices were between $133.87 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $145.68. The stock is now traded at around $156.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 248,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.6.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold out a holding in CarGurus Inc. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $35.61, with an estimated average price of $29.03.