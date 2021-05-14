Key Square Capital Management LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, General Motors Co, Comcast Corp, Sells Teck Resources, DISH Network Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc

- New Purchases: GOOG, GM, CMCSA, OXY, VNT, V, MDT, NEM, ABNB, FISV, MA, AMAT, JD, MELI, IIVI, MU, DIS, AMBA, STM, CVE, XEC, GPRO,
- Added Positions: MSFT, CENX,
- Reduced Positions: TECK, DISH, EQT, CLF, SONY,
- Sold Out: ATVI, XLF, NVDA, CCJ, ENPH, EEM, PAYA, XLI, EWW, EWZ,
- DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 2,270,887 shares, 14.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.98%
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 3,986,891 shares, 13.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 25,430 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 204,559 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.92%
- General Motors Co (GM) - 542,474 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
Key Square Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2317.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.96%. The holding were 25,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Key Square Capital Management LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.799900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 542,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Key Square Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $58.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 416,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Key Square Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 740,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Key Square Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 627,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Key Square Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 89,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Century Aluminum Co (CENX)
Key Square Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Century Aluminum Co by 64.72%. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $14.26. The stock is now traded at around $15.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 550,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Key Square Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Key Square Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Key Square Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.Sold Out: Cameco Corp (CCJ)
Key Square Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Cameco Corp. The sale prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37.Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Key Square Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Key Square Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.
