Key Square Capital Management LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, General Motors Co, Comcast Corp, Sells Teck Resources, DISH Network Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Key Square Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, General Motors Co, Comcast Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Vontier Corp, sells Teck Resources, DISH Network Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Key Square Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Key Square Capital Management LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $587 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Key Square Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/key+square+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Key Square Capital Management LLC
  1. DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 2,270,887 shares, 14.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.98%
  2. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 3,986,891 shares, 13.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 25,430 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 204,559 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.92%
  5. General Motors Co (GM) - 542,474 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Key Square Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2317.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.96%. The holding were 25,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Key Square Capital Management LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.799900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 542,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Key Square Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $58.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 416,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Key Square Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 740,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Key Square Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 627,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Key Square Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 89,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Century Aluminum Co (CENX)

Key Square Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Century Aluminum Co by 64.72%. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $14.26. The stock is now traded at around $15.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 550,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Key Square Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Key Square Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Key Square Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.

Sold Out: Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Key Square Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Cameco Corp. The sale prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37.

Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Key Square Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Key Square Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.



