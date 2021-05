Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Enphase Energy Inc, Trimble Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc

New Purchases: VOO, NBIX, CPRI, MODV, LUMN, MPLX, OCDX, SGTX, OLMA, HYFM, 42A0, FDMT, MASS, DNMR, BMTX, AGFY, ARKK, HYLB, HYS, LIT, PEJ, SEER, KNTE, TLS, NGMS, TARS, SPRB, ONCR, PAND, BVS, ARES, SR4, AYTU, NS, NOV, INDT,

Lincoln, NE, based Investment company Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Enphase Energy Inc, Trimble Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Generac Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 2979 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Summit Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 635,341 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 206,000 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 586,474 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5143.40% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 277,950 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,017 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $383.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 206,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.57 and $119.4, with an estimated average price of $105.01. The stock is now traded at around $94.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 41,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in MPLX LP. The purchase prices were between $21.97 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ModivCare Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.38 and $182.25, with an estimated average price of $155.72. The stock is now traded at around $144.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5143.40%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 586,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 606.45%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.509000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 981,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 242857.14%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 425,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 769.24%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 566,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1500.86%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $149.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 198,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1168.31%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 69,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.99.

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.