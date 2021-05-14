Logo
McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Select Energy Services Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Waste Management Inc, sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Select Energy Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcmahon+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 599,732 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 51,793 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 92,313 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.10%
  4. WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 260,400 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 110,370 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.43%
New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $33.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.88%. The holding were 599,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $234.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.47%. The holding were 51,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.056700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 260,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 121,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $142.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 42,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 24,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 676.90%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.745800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 38,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1055.58%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $100.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 28,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 24.10%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.009900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 92,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF)

McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $18.1 and $18.82, with an estimated average price of $18.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 229,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: (ITE)

McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in by 67.73%. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 23.56%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $316.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.

Sold Out: Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR)

McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Select Energy Services Inc. The sale prices were between $4.2 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $5.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider