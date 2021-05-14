McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Select Energy Services Inc

- New Purchases: FNDF, SMH, XSOE, VEU, WM, IWM, QQQ, SCHR, IJS, VO, VMC, ARKG, XLRE, VB, UBER, SPLK, GLW,
- Added Positions: VCSH, SCHX, LQD, SCHD, SCHP, IXC, MSFT, AAPL, PGF, DGRO, AMZN, PNC, AAL, DIS, BA, XOM, C, GILD, ITE, FB, TSLA, PGX, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: LIT, SUSB, ERIE, SHOP, MMM,
- Sold Out: VGT, WTTR,
These are the top 5 holdings of McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC
- Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 599,732 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
- VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 51,793 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 92,313 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.10%
- WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 260,400 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 110,370 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.43%
McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $33.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.88%. The holding were 599,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $234.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.47%. The holding were 51,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.056700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 260,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 121,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)
McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $142.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 42,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 24,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 676.90%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.745800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 38,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1055.58%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $100.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 28,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 24.10%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.009900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 92,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF)
McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $18.1 and $18.82, with an estimated average price of $18.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 229,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: (ITE)
McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in by 67.73%. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 23.56%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $316.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.Sold Out: Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR)
McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Select Energy Services Inc. The sale prices were between $4.2 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $5.81.
