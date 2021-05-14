Thoma Bravo, LLC Buys McAfee Corp

Investment company Thoma Bravo, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys McAfee Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thoma Bravo, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Thoma Bravo, LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 84,298,270 shares, 65.14% of the total portfolio.
- SolarWinds Corp (SWI) - 100,181,291 shares, 27.99% of the total portfolio.
- McAfee Corp (MCFE) - 18,852,120 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
Thoma Bravo, LLC initiated holding in McAfee Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.87%. The holding were 18,852,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.
