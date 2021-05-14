Logo
Camden Asset Management L P Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Camden Asset Management L P (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Danaher Corp, KKR Inc, sells NextEra Energy Inc, Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Sempra Energy, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Camden Asset Management L P . As of 2021Q1, Camden Asset Management L P owns 7 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAMDEN ASSET MANAGEMENT L P 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/camden+asset+management+l+p+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAMDEN ASSET MANAGEMENT L P
  1. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFFT) - 756,895 shares, 30.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) - 136,777 shares, 22.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) - 94,760 shares, 18.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.44%
  4. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 88,761 shares, 16.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.98%
  5. KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 121,190 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFFT)

Camden Asset Management L P initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.3 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $46.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.29%. The holding were 756,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Camden Asset Management L P initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23. The stock is now traded at around $216.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.21%. The holding were 136,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Camden Asset Management L P initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $56.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 121,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEPPL)

Camden Asset Management L P initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.35 and $49.33, with an estimated average price of $47.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 103,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: New York Community Capital Trust V (NYCBPU.PFD)

Camden Asset Management L P initiated holding in New York Community Capital Trust V. The purchase prices were between $45.75 and $50, with an estimated average price of $47.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.268800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Camden Asset Management L P added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 61.44%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $243.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.13%. The holding were 94,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Camden Asset Management L P added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 43.98%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $255.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 88,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPQ)

Camden Asset Management L P sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $47.17 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $51.33.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

Camden Asset Management L P sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1376.5 and $1515, with an estimated average price of $1428.56.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

Camden Asset Management L P sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.

Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SREPA.PFD)

Camden Asset Management L P sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $94.1 and $97.99, with an estimated average price of $96.62.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPP)

Camden Asset Management L P sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $47.46 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $51.17.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPP)

Camden Asset Management L P sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $47.46 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $51.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAMDEN ASSET MANAGEMENT L P . Also check out:

1. CAMDEN ASSET MANAGEMENT L P 's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAMDEN ASSET MANAGEMENT L P 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAMDEN ASSET MANAGEMENT L P 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAMDEN ASSET MANAGEMENT L P keeps buying
