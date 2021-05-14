Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc Buys Stanley Black & Decker Inc, East West Bancorp Inc, Dover Corp, Sells Wells Fargo, American Electric Power Co Inc, DTE Energy Co

New Purchases: EWBC, DOV, FLOW, SYNA, DKNG, VRT, EBS, PING, MGNI, SEER, CDAY,

Investment company Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Stanley Black & Decker Inc, East West Bancorp Inc, Dover Corp, SPX FLOW Inc, Synaptics Inc, sells Wells Fargo, American Electric Power Co Inc, DTE Energy Co, Dominion Energy Inc, Southern Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc. As of 2021Q1, Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc owns 79 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWT) - 139,991 shares, 12.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.24% NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPO) - 192,490 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Southern Co (SOLN) - 211,292 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.24% Dominion Energy Inc (DCUE) - 95,775 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.66% DTE Energy Co (DTP) - 188,405 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.76%

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in East West Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.14 and $78.32, with an estimated average price of $68.01. The stock is now traded at around $78.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 27,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25. The stock is now traded at around $152.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 13,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in SPX FLOW Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.97 and $69.28, with an estimated average price of $60.51. The stock is now traded at around $70.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 25,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.4 and $143.2, with an estimated average price of $121.86. The stock is now traded at around $124.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 9,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 16,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $23.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 31,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 20.24%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.17, with an estimated average price of $111.54. The stock is now traded at around $126.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 139,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in NuVasive Inc by 1066.67%. The purchase prices were between $53.26 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $59.95. The stock is now traded at around $70.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 18,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in First Republic Bank by 111.56%. The purchase prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86. The stock is now traded at around $189.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 11,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc by 234.63%. The purchase prices were between $18.42 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 47,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 148.65%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $172.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in ITT Inc by 68.37%. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $90.91, with an estimated average price of $82.43. The stock is now traded at around $96.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 23,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1376.5 and $1515, with an estimated average price of $1428.56.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $26.33 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $29.06.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $44.03.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Ontrak Inc. The sale prices were between $24.39 and $95, with an estimated average price of $58.96.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97.