Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC Buys Alerian MLP ETF, ShockWave Medical Inc, First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund, Sells NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, BlackRock Resourcesmmodities Strategy Trust, AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Tec

- New Purchases: FDEU, KIO, CEV, DTF, SQ, IVH, LOW, ROBO, PYPL, DIS, RNG, JPM, BGH, TM, TGT, ONEM, NUW, AMRK, DHY,
- Added Positions: AMLP, SWAV, NBO, MSFT, AAPL, LRCX, ASND, HD, VPV, AMZN, VMM, GOOGL, MYJ, GRF, DGRO, NBW, JLS, GER, BWG, MA, ARVN, BRK.B, MSD, WVE, SLDB, NUO,
- Reduced Positions: NHF, GLO, LMT, CHN, NOC, CUBA, ASA, FAX, GAM, BIF, GGZ, GDL, IRR, RMRM, IGD, JOF, JEQ, HQH, IIF, LPTH, AEF, IRL, MED, INTC, HUM, SMM, VSTM, MMM,
- Sold Out: BCX, AIO, IDE, FEI, NCZ, VTA, JRI, JFR, FRA, MFD, NJV, EMF, NUM, JRO,
- Highland Income Fund (HFRO) - 1,464,000 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc (CAF) - 555,449 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
- Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX) - 653,830 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio.
- Central Securities Corp (CET) - 294,840 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
- Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD) - 1,613,100 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio.
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.539100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 73,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eaton Vance CA Muni Income Trust (CEV)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance CA Muni Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $13.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.677600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 57,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in KKR Income Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.38 and $15.82, with an estimated average price of $15.18. The stock is now traded at around $15.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 48,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DTFTax-Free Income Inc (DTF)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in DTFTax-Free Income Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.11 and $14.9, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.692500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $207.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.02 and $13.67, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $13.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 41,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC added to a holding in ShockWave Medical Inc by 186.87%. The purchase prices were between $92.73 and $142.05, with an estimated average price of $120.16. The stock is now traded at around $150.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 15,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK MUNICIPAL FUND INC. (NBO)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC added to a holding in NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK MUNICIPAL FUND INC. by 433.77%. The purchase prices were between $12.07 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $12.35. The stock is now traded at around $12.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 64,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $608.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 74.57%. The purchase prices were between $12.47 and $13.07, with an estimated average price of $12.77. The stock is now traded at around $13.179500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 55,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 66.49%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust. The sale prices were between $7.44 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $8.66.Sold Out: AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp (AIO)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp. The sale prices were between $25.74 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $27.69.Sold Out: Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fun (IDE)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fun. The sale prices were between $10.33 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.36.Sold Out: First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.83 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $6.49.Sold Out: AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $4.84 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $5.09.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $10.7 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $11.05.
