Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC Buys Alerian MLP ETF, ShockWave Medical Inc, First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund, Sells NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, BlackRock Resourcesmmodities Strategy Trust, AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Tec

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alerian MLP ETF, ShockWave Medical Inc, First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund, KKR Income Opportunities Fund, Eaton Vance CA Muni Income Trust, sells NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, BlackRock Resourcesmmodities Strategy Trust, AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp, Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fun, Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC owns 141 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deschutes+portfolio+strategy%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC
  1. Highland Income Fund (HFRO) - 1,464,000 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
  2. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc (CAF) - 555,449 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
  3. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX) - 653,830 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio.
  4. Central Securities Corp (CET) - 294,840 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
  5. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD) - 1,613,100 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.539100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 73,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eaton Vance CA Muni Income Trust (CEV)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance CA Muni Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $13.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.677600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 57,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in KKR Income Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.38 and $15.82, with an estimated average price of $15.18. The stock is now traded at around $15.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 48,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DTFTax-Free Income Inc (DTF)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in DTFTax-Free Income Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.11 and $14.9, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.692500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $207.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.02 and $13.67, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $13.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 41,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC added to a holding in ShockWave Medical Inc by 186.87%. The purchase prices were between $92.73 and $142.05, with an estimated average price of $120.16. The stock is now traded at around $150.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 15,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK MUNICIPAL FUND INC. (NBO)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC added to a holding in NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK MUNICIPAL FUND INC. by 433.77%. The purchase prices were between $12.07 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $12.35. The stock is now traded at around $12.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 64,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $608.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 74.57%. The purchase prices were between $12.47 and $13.07, with an estimated average price of $12.77. The stock is now traded at around $13.179500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 55,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 66.49%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust. The sale prices were between $7.44 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $8.66.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp (AIO)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp. The sale prices were between $25.74 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $27.69.

Sold Out: Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fun (IDE)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fun. The sale prices were between $10.33 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.36.

Sold Out: First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.83 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $6.49.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $4.84 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $5.09.

Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA)

Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $10.7 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $11.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC. Also check out:

1. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC keeps buying
