Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc Buys Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc, Stride Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Sells Etsy Inc, Wix.com, Cardtronics PLC

- New Purchases: DFIN, BHVN, APEI, RXT, MODV, TNL, VMD, GO, THRY, HUBG, PWFL, DVN, IMMR, MAN, VPG, IOSP, EFSC, MNRO, OSK, DLX, CATY, SPB, SYNA, TCF, AAN, CRI, AVA, GOOGL, APLE,
- Added Positions: LRN, DOOR, WNS, SIMO, ALBO, WWE, ACAD, RDWR, MIME, UMPQ, PBH, HRMY, ICLR, URGN, ACIW, PRGS, SRDX, DEN, PCYG, FOLD, ITRN, DBI, NGVT, LKQ, KNSA, WLDN, UTMD, LMAT, MTRN, MEDP, ARAY, CHRS, ADTN, CODA, ZGNX, CERS, KEX, PCOM, RMAX, INOV, TCMD, AWI, AERI, RYTM, PRFT, GBT, ATRS, CNTY, HAYN, FC, BDSI, HELE, INT, HOPE, AMZN, THRM, IDA, ASGN, THO, TCBI, ASPU, BKU, SKY, CFX, FNB, JLL, BRKL, CACI, CTRE, EVR, PDM, CW, LXP, OPTN, OHI, NMRK, CAG, MLHR,
- Reduced Positions: ETSY, WIX, CATM, CEVA, ON, EBS, LGND, WIFI, JCOM, MED, IWO, CDNA, GLUU, INMD, LCII, STRA, AKBA, XPO, AX, ESE, SSTK, SWI, FIVE, MGNI, ENSG, PACK, RXN, STAA, ERII, KRNT, LNN, PTC, TFX, MTN, AIRG, ELY, CSGP, EBIX, ROCK, IAA, INSM, MX, MEG, RCM, TTD, TTC, XPEL, AAP, ASND, BMRN, TECH, CDW, CIEN, COLM, DOV, EW, FN, FLIR, FMC, IWC, KAR, NBIX, PEGA, QCRH, RVNC, STRL, VMC, XYL, ABT, ABBV, AMN, ACA, ACLS, BRK.B, BRKS, BRKR, BWXT, CSII, CSCO, CGNT, CGNT, CVET, DLB, ELF, EBAY, EHC, EPAM, EXEL, XOM, G, GFF, GNTY, HAS, ICFI, IEX, IIVI, JAZZ, JNJ, JOUT, KSU, LNTH, LSCC, LAD, MATX, MRK, MRCY, MLAB, MSFT, MODN, MCO, NATI, NUVA, NVDA, OMCL, OR, PZZA, PEP, PQG, PRMW, PRIM, PFPT, QDEL, SYY, TTEK, THS, VRNT, VIAV, WW, ZBH, ZIXI,
- Sold Out: LOPE, SPWR, CELH, CUB, BANR, YETI, LPSN, LLNW, TYL, WPX, CHNG, GRA, CMD, FHN,
For the details of RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rice+hall+james+%26+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC
- J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 949,750 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.23%
- Masonite International Corp (DOOR) - 808,649 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.35%
- WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 1,137,862 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.48%
- Medifast Inc (MED) - 383,034 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29%
- ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) - 1,781,126 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.86%
Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.660500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 895,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)
Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $64.07 and $91.75, with an estimated average price of $80.92. The stock is now traded at around $69.677500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 264,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Public Education Inc (APEI)
Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc initiated holding in American Public Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.28 and $38.82, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 284,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)
Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $19.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 430,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ModivCare Inc (MODV)
Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc initiated holding in ModivCare Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.38 and $182.25, with an estimated average price of $155.72. The stock is now traded at around $144.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 47,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)
Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $43.34 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $54.26. The stock is now traded at around $66.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 112,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Stride Inc (LRN)
Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Stride Inc by 41.12%. The purchase prices were between $20.89 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $26. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,042,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO)
Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $47.19 and $67.27, with an estimated average price of $57. The stock is now traded at around $66.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 897,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO)
Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Albireo Pharma Inc by 122.60%. The purchase prices were between $32.03 and $42.85, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $30.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 572,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE)
Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc added to a holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $46.41 and $58.28, with an estimated average price of $52.49. The stock is now traded at around $53.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 904,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)
Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc added to a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc by 109.34%. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 573,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)
Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp by 202.31%. The purchase prices were between $14.51 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $19.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 399,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)
Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc. The sale prices were between $83.72 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $99.44.Sold Out: SunPower Corp (SPWR)
Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $24.74 and $54.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)
Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $60.84 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $68.23.Sold Out: Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)
Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $69.58, with an estimated average price of $56.42.Sold Out: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)
Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26.Sold Out: Banner Corp (BANR)
Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Banner Corp. The sale prices were between $44.23 and $59.02, with an estimated average price of $52.02.
Here is the complete portfolio of RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC. Also check out:
1. RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment