Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc Buys Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc, Stride Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Sells Etsy Inc, Wix.com, Cardtronics PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Diego, CA, based Investment company Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc, Stride Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Albireo Pharma Inc, sells Etsy Inc, Wix.com, Cardtronics PLC, CEVA Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc owns 315 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rice+hall+james+%26+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC
  1. J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 949,750 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.23%
  2. Masonite International Corp (DOOR) - 808,649 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.35%
  3. WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 1,137,862 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.48%
  4. Medifast Inc (MED) - 383,034 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29%
  5. ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) - 1,781,126 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.86%
New Purchase: Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN)

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.660500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 895,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $64.07 and $91.75, with an estimated average price of $80.92. The stock is now traded at around $69.677500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 264,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Public Education Inc (APEI)

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc initiated holding in American Public Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.28 and $38.82, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 284,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $19.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 430,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ModivCare Inc (MODV)

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc initiated holding in ModivCare Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.38 and $182.25, with an estimated average price of $155.72. The stock is now traded at around $144.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 47,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $43.34 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $54.26. The stock is now traded at around $66.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 112,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stride Inc (LRN)

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Stride Inc by 41.12%. The purchase prices were between $20.89 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $26. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,042,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO)

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $47.19 and $67.27, with an estimated average price of $57. The stock is now traded at around $66.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 897,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO)

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Albireo Pharma Inc by 122.60%. The purchase prices were between $32.03 and $42.85, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $30.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 572,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE)

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc added to a holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $46.41 and $58.28, with an estimated average price of $52.49. The stock is now traded at around $53.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 904,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc added to a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc by 109.34%. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 573,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp by 202.31%. The purchase prices were between $14.51 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $19.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 399,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc. The sale prices were between $83.72 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $99.44.

Sold Out: SunPower Corp (SPWR)

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $24.74 and $54.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.

Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $60.84 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $68.23.

Sold Out: Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $69.58, with an estimated average price of $56.42.

Sold Out: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26.

Sold Out: Banner Corp (BANR)

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Banner Corp. The sale prices were between $44.23 and $59.02, with an estimated average price of $52.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC. Also check out:

1. RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC keeps buying
