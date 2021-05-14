Sovarnum Capital L.P. Buys Alphabet Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Norfolk Southern Corp, Sells American Express Co, Essent Group, Sea

New Purchases: NSC, NMIH, EQR, WDC, AVB, F, EXPE, DRI, JBHT, UNP, LOW, HLT, NRZ, SCHW, UDR, CHPT, AMH, INVH, MAR, OMF, SNPR, MAA, HRB, EAT, MTCH, HD, CLII, ALLY, BBY,

Investment company Sovarnum Capital L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Norfolk Southern Corp, NMI Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells American Express Co, Essent Group, Sea, Teladoc Health Inc, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sovarnum Capital L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Sovarnum Capital L.P. owns 73 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 367,000 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.45% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,150 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.00% Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) - 69,500 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) - 69,220 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.3% PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 63,700 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.16%

Sovarnum Capital L.P. initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $291.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. initiated holding in NMI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.07 and $25.24, with an estimated average price of $23.27. The stock is now traded at around $23.576800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $57.05 and $75.06, with an estimated average price of $66.22. The stock is now traded at around $74.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $72.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9. The stock is now traded at around $198.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.834200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 110.00%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2317.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 33.45%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 367,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 550.00%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $174.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3220.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 76.10%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $159.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2283.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. sold out a holding in First American Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $50.94 and $58.37, with an estimated average price of $54.62.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.