Channing Capital Management, LLC Buys Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Cadence Bancorp, Avaya Holdings Corp, Sells Mantech International Corp, II-VI Inc, Wintrust Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Channing Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Cadence Bancorp, Avaya Holdings Corp, ExlService Holdings Inc, PVH Corp, sells Mantech International Corp, II-VI Inc, Wintrust Financial Corp, Corporate Office Properties Trust, Darling Ingredients Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Channing Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Channing Capital Management, LLC owns 108 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Channing Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/channing+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Channing Capital Management, LLC
  1. Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) - 4,435,719 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
  2. Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 1,816,308 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
  3. Avient Corp (AVNT) - 1,701,423 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
  4. Rexnord Corp (RXN) - 1,658,732 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.42%
  5. Hillenbrand Inc (HI) - 1,633,764 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
New Purchase: Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI)

Channing Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.11 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $45.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 1,211,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

Channing Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cadence Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $16.25 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $23.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 2,455,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

Channing Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.24 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,787,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS)

Channing Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ExlService Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.68 and $94.93, with an estimated average price of $85.3. The stock is now traded at around $98.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 484,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Channing Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 598,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Colfax Corp (CFX)

Channing Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Colfax Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.06 and $50, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $43.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 312,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PVH Corp (PVH)

Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PVH Corp by 42.18%. The purchase prices were between $82.45 and $108.79, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $113.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 639,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MaxLinear Inc (MXL)

Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MaxLinear Inc by 34.81%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $35.69. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,066,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)

Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 56.26%. The purchase prices were between $81.8 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $99.65. The stock is now traded at around $88.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 557,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cactus Inc (WHD)

Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cactus Inc by 54.81%. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $38.68, with an estimated average price of $30.27. The stock is now traded at around $35.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,318,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)

Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc by 26.26%. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $47.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,297,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 130.54%. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $216.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 50,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Mantech International Corp (MANT)

Channing Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mantech International Corp. The sale prices were between $76.93 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $87.11.

Sold Out: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Channing Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18.

Sold Out: Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

Channing Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wintrust Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $60.19 and $84.03, with an estimated average price of $71.42.

Sold Out: John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)

Channing Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in John Bean Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $111.88 and $150.62, with an estimated average price of $131.37.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Channing Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.

Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Channing Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.



