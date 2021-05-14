Channing Capital Management, LLC Buys Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Cadence Bancorp, Avaya Holdings Corp, Sells Mantech International Corp, II-VI Inc, Wintrust Financial Corp

New Purchases: PPBI, CADE, AVYA, EXLS, IVZ, CFX, SBNY, PXD, CVX, AAP, BK, NCLH, PAE, DORM, BMTX,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Channing Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Cadence Bancorp, Avaya Holdings Corp, ExlService Holdings Inc, PVH Corp, sells Mantech International Corp, II-VI Inc, Wintrust Financial Corp, Corporate Office Properties Trust, Darling Ingredients Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Channing Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Channing Capital Management, LLC owns 108 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Channing Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/channing+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) - 4,435,719 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43% Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 1,816,308 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67% Avient Corp (AVNT) - 1,701,423 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Rexnord Corp (RXN) - 1,658,732 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.42% Hillenbrand Inc (HI) - 1,633,764 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%

Channing Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.11 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $45.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 1,211,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cadence Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $16.25 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $23.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 2,455,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.24 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,787,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ExlService Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.68 and $94.93, with an estimated average price of $85.3. The stock is now traded at around $98.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 484,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 598,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Colfax Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.06 and $50, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $43.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 312,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PVH Corp by 42.18%. The purchase prices were between $82.45 and $108.79, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $113.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 639,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MaxLinear Inc by 34.81%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $35.69. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,066,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 56.26%. The purchase prices were between $81.8 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $99.65. The stock is now traded at around $88.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 557,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cactus Inc by 54.81%. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $38.68, with an estimated average price of $30.27. The stock is now traded at around $35.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,318,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc by 26.26%. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $47.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,297,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 130.54%. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $216.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 50,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mantech International Corp. The sale prices were between $76.93 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $87.11.

Channing Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18.

Channing Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wintrust Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $60.19 and $84.03, with an estimated average price of $71.42.

Channing Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in John Bean Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $111.88 and $150.62, with an estimated average price of $131.37.

Channing Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.

Channing Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.