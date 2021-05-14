Logo
Ramius Advisors Llc Buys Lefteris Acquisition Corp, IG Acquisition Corp, DHC Acquisition Corp, Sells Slack Technologies Inc, Xilinx Inc, IHS Markit

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Ramius Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Lefteris Acquisition Corp, IG Acquisition Corp, DHC Acquisition Corp, ScION Tech Growth I, Peridot Acquisition Corp II, sells Slack Technologies Inc, Xilinx Inc, IHS Markit, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ramius Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Ramius Advisors Llc owns 103 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RAMIUS ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ramius+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RAMIUS ADVISORS LLC
  1. RealPage Inc (RP) - 194,236 shares, 14.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.42%
  2. Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 226,755 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 76.47%
  3. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC) - 567,974 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.35%
  4. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (ASAQ) - 546,722 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.06%
  5. Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 22,733 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.22%
New Purchase: Lefteris Acquisition Corp (LFTR)

Ramius Advisors Llc initiated holding in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $11.7, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.790100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 237,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: IG Acquisition Corp (IGAC)

Ramius Advisors Llc initiated holding in IG Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.33. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 227,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DHC Acquisition Corp (DHCAU)

Ramius Advisors Llc initiated holding in DHC Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 200,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Peridot Acquisition Corp II (PDOT.U)

Ramius Advisors Llc initiated holding in Peridot Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 192,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)

Ramius Advisors Llc initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 142,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Spartacus Acquisition Corp (TMTS)

Ramius Advisors Llc initiated holding in Spartacus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $10.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 145,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ScION Tech Growth I (SCOAU)

Ramius Advisors Llc added to a holding in ScION Tech Growth I by 143.91%. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $10.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 325,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Ramius Advisors Llc added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 162.87%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 19,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CF Acquisition Corp IV (CFIVU)

Ramius Advisors Llc added to a holding in CF Acquisition Corp IV by 1779.74%. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $11.19, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 187,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC)

Ramius Advisors Llc added to a holding in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp by 27.35%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.84, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 567,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: HPX Corp (HPX)

Ramius Advisors Llc added to a holding in HPX Corp by 155.29%. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.747700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 136,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Inphi Corp (IPHI)

Ramius Advisors Llc added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 51.74%. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 12,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Ramius Advisors Llc sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46.

Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Ramius Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

Sold Out: Virtusa Corp (VRTU)

Ramius Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $51 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.18.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX)

Ramius Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Sold Out: Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp (SFTW)

Ramius Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $11.07.



