Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Buys InMode, FTI Consulting Inc, Ensign Group Inc, Sells HMS Holdings Corp, Iridium Communications Inc, Cardtronics PLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Buys InMode, FTI Consulting Inc, Ensign Group Inc, Sells HMS Holdings Corp, Iridium Communications Inc, Cardtronics PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Montreal, A8, based Investment company Van Berkom & Associates Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys InMode, FTI Consulting Inc, Ensign Group Inc, Frontdoor Inc, Brady Corp, sells HMS Holdings Corp, Iridium Communications Inc, Cardtronics PLC, Ormat Technologies Inc, American Renal Associates Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Van Berkom & Associates Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 59 stocks with a total value of $4.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/van+berkom+%26+associates+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.
  1. Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) - 1,719,452 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.83%
  2. Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) - 5,788,912 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47%
  3. Maximus Inc (MMS) - 1,675,325 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
  4. Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 506,664 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.2%
  5. Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) - 9,558,997 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.06%
New Purchase: InMode Ltd (INMD)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $73.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 1,063,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.38 and $140.39, with an estimated average price of $118.25. The stock is now traded at around $142.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 414,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brady Corp (BRC)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Brady Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.83 and $57.7, with an estimated average price of $52.27. The stock is now traded at around $56.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 634,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Ensign Group Inc by 104.35%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $96.13, with an estimated average price of $85.63. The stock is now traded at around $83.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 1,203,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Frontdoor Inc by 60.87%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.16, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $51.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,855,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Laureate Education Inc by 22.06%. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $14.91, with an estimated average price of $14.07. The stock is now traded at around $14.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 9,558,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Envestnet Inc (ENV)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Envestnet Inc by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $64.02 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $77.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,701,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 20.53%. The purchase prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65. The stock is now traded at around $166.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.52, with an estimated average price of $11.47.

Sold Out: REV Group Inc (REVG)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in REV Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.51 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $13.17.

Sold Out: China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (DL)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.58 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $9.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.. Also check out:

1. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Van Berkom & Associates Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider