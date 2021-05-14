Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Buys InMode, FTI Consulting Inc, Ensign Group Inc, Sells HMS Holdings Corp, Iridium Communications Inc, Cardtronics PLC

New Purchases: INMD, FCN, BRC,

INMD, FCN, BRC, Added Positions: ENSG, FTDR, LAUR, ENV, LOPE, FSS, VIRT, RLI, GOLF, QLYS, BLKB, VNET, TCX, TTWO, VIPS, TSCO, VCTR, IPGP, BOKF,

ENSG, FTDR, LAUR, ENV, LOPE, FSS, VIRT, RLI, GOLF, QLYS, BLKB, VNET, TCX, TTWO, VIPS, TSCO, VCTR, IPGP, BOKF, Reduced Positions: HMSY, IRDM, CATM, ORA, BC, TPX, MKTX, VAC, SLAB, OZK, HCSG, PRIM, FOXF, CRL, EEFT, THRM, GMED, CHE, LSTR, MMS, CBOE, THO, STN, HLI, UHS, KLIC, CIGI, RMAX, CAE, FSV,

HMSY, IRDM, CATM, ORA, BC, TPX, MKTX, VAC, SLAB, OZK, HCSG, PRIM, FOXF, CRL, EEFT, THRM, GMED, CHE, LSTR, MMS, CBOE, THO, STN, HLI, UHS, KLIC, CIGI, RMAX, CAE, FSV, Sold Out: ARA, REVG, DL,

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys InMode, FTI Consulting Inc, Ensign Group Inc, Frontdoor Inc, Brady Corp, sells HMS Holdings Corp, Iridium Communications Inc, Cardtronics PLC, Ormat Technologies Inc, American Renal Associates Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Van Berkom & Associates Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 59 stocks with a total value of $4.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/van+berkom+%26+associates+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) - 1,719,452 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.83% Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) - 5,788,912 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47% Maximus Inc (MMS) - 1,675,325 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13% Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 506,664 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.2% Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) - 9,558,997 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.06%

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $73.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 1,063,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.38 and $140.39, with an estimated average price of $118.25. The stock is now traded at around $142.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 414,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Brady Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.83 and $57.7, with an estimated average price of $52.27. The stock is now traded at around $56.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 634,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Ensign Group Inc by 104.35%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $96.13, with an estimated average price of $85.63. The stock is now traded at around $83.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 1,203,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Frontdoor Inc by 60.87%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.16, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $51.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,855,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Laureate Education Inc by 22.06%. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $14.91, with an estimated average price of $14.07. The stock is now traded at around $14.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 9,558,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Envestnet Inc by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $64.02 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $77.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,701,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 20.53%. The purchase prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65. The stock is now traded at around $166.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.52, with an estimated average price of $11.47.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in REV Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.51 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $13.17.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.58 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $9.65.