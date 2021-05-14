Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Buys InMode, FTI Consulting Inc, Ensign Group Inc, Sells HMS Holdings Corp, Iridium Communications Inc, Cardtronics PLC

- New Purchases: INMD, FCN, BRC,
- Added Positions: ENSG, FTDR, LAUR, ENV, LOPE, FSS, VIRT, RLI, GOLF, QLYS, BLKB, VNET, TCX, TTWO, VIPS, TSCO, VCTR, IPGP, BOKF,
- Reduced Positions: HMSY, IRDM, CATM, ORA, BC, TPX, MKTX, VAC, SLAB, OZK, HCSG, PRIM, FOXF, CRL, EEFT, THRM, GMED, CHE, LSTR, MMS, CBOE, THO, STN, HLI, UHS, KLIC, CIGI, RMAX, CAE, FSV,
- Sold Out: ARA, REVG, DL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.
- Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) - 1,719,452 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.83%
- Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) - 5,788,912 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47%
- Maximus Inc (MMS) - 1,675,325 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 506,664 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.2%
- Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) - 9,558,997 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.06%
Van Berkom & Associates Inc. initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $73.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 1,063,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)
Van Berkom & Associates Inc. initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.38 and $140.39, with an estimated average price of $118.25. The stock is now traded at around $142.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 414,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Brady Corp (BRC)
Van Berkom & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Brady Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.83 and $57.7, with an estimated average price of $52.27. The stock is now traded at around $56.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 634,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)
Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Ensign Group Inc by 104.35%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $96.13, with an estimated average price of $85.63. The stock is now traded at around $83.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 1,203,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)
Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Frontdoor Inc by 60.87%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.16, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $51.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,855,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)
Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Laureate Education Inc by 22.06%. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $14.91, with an estimated average price of $14.07. The stock is now traded at around $14.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 9,558,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Envestnet Inc (ENV)
Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Envestnet Inc by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $64.02 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $77.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,701,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 20.53%. The purchase prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65. The stock is now traded at around $166.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA)
Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.52, with an estimated average price of $11.47.Sold Out: REV Group Inc (REVG)
Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in REV Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.51 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $13.17.Sold Out: China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (DL)
Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.58 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $9.65.
Here is the complete portfolio of Van Berkom & Associates Inc..
1. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Van Berkom & Associates Inc. keeps buying
