Greenwood Capital Associates Llc Buys Dropbox Inc, Baker Hughes Co, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Sells Adobe Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Merck Inc

DBX, BKR, TAP, EXPE, WDC, PDBC, EUFN, FANG, ORCL, NVAX, IXG, IXC, VTV, MOO, EHC, JETS, ITA, SWIR, CVX, PG, USB, FITB, DOW, PFG, AGR, PRK, NWL, NTAP, IPG, UPRO, GPC, WBA, STOR, GLPI, SPG, SIRI, INFY, MHK, T, Added Positions: SHY, AGG, EFV, IEMG, IXUS, INCY, NTR, UPS, PEP, EOG, IVV, PSX, EWC, KO, QCOM, PFF, MS, SJNK, DIA, GVI, ESGU, SCZ, VRTX, IVZ, MMM, MRVL, LOW, INTC, CTLT, RIO, ABBV, DUK, CSCO, SQ, KHC, PICK, VZ, GDOT, EMR, INDA, PNC, XLF, VNQ, QAI, IMMR, NUE, ICAD, PHM, RF, EBS, TNDM, RUN, SON, TFC, CHDN, CLAR, COLM, DGII, TSCO, IBM, SPXC, RGEN, FDS, HBIO, CUTR, ICLR, ENV, SDGR, LYB, TPIC,

ADBE, EA, SONY, WMT, CCI, IGSB, VMC, GDX, PFE, HD, NKE, TER, TOTL, NBIX, JPM, ESGD, NVDA, LQD, MGNI, LLY, JNJ, IWV, ZTS, MA, XLK, HON, XLI, DIS, MSFT, GRMN, PGX, PYPL, SMH, NEE, GNRC, RSP, NXPI, CMD, GOOGL, XLU, STE, ASPN, JYNT, CDNA, CYRX, WHR, OMCL, COP, UCTT, FBNC, IWM, IJH, EXAS, SFST, EXP, VCTR, PETQ, NGVT, VIAV, CNMD, HASI, LSCC, MTZ, OPRX, PGTI, V, MDT, CDMO, MX, CSOD, HTBI, SPY, PRTS, UTI, THO, FIX, PEGA, WSM, FR, SSB, GIS, NUAN, GMED, HSC, ELF, NEP, ZNGA, KBH, GOOG, MODN, Sold Out: MRK, ILF, VB, ASHR, BOTZ, LIT, EMQQ, XLV, XLB, XRT, ICLN, XBI, GWPH, VTRS, GS, OSPN, DVY, TROW, CAT, EWG, GLD, LHX, DLR, VIAC, UNH, LLNW,

Greenwood, SC, based Investment company Greenwood Capital Associates Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Dropbox Inc, Baker Hughes Co, Molson Coors Beverage Co, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Expedia Group Inc, sells Adobe Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Merck Inc, Sony Group Corp, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenwood Capital Associates Llc. As of 2021Q1, Greenwood Capital Associates Llc owns 212 stocks with a total value of $631 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 288,969 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.94% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 121,249 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 77,855 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 257,580 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.47% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 41,359 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.03%

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 242,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 240,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 84,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $172.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 23,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $72.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 58,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.193000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 196,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.33%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 157,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.73%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 94,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 81.35%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 135,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 257,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 62.11%. The purchase prices were between $76.02 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $85.34. The stock is now traded at around $82.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 72,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 46.06%. The purchase prices were between $49.17 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $54.42. The stock is now traded at around $60.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 120,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $37.6 and $46.4, with an estimated average price of $41.7.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $31.53 and $36.46, with an estimated average price of $34.22.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34.