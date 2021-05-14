Logo
Greenwood Capital Associates Llc Buys Dropbox Inc, Baker Hughes Co, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Sells Adobe Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Merck Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Greenwood, SC, based Investment company Greenwood Capital Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Dropbox Inc, Baker Hughes Co, Molson Coors Beverage Co, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Expedia Group Inc, sells Adobe Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Merck Inc, Sony Group Corp, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenwood Capital Associates Llc. As of 2021Q1, Greenwood Capital Associates Llc owns 212 stocks with a total value of $631 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GREENWOOD CAPITAL ASSOCIATES LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenwood+capital+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GREENWOOD CAPITAL ASSOCIATES LLC
  1. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 288,969 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.94%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 121,249 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.88%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 77,855 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04%
  4. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 257,580 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.47%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 41,359 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.03%
New Purchase: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 242,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 240,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 84,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $172.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 23,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $72.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 58,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.193000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 196,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.33%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 157,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.73%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 94,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 81.35%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 135,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 257,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Incyte Corp (INCY)

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 62.11%. The purchase prices were between $76.02 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $85.34. The stock is now traded at around $82.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 72,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 46.06%. The purchase prices were between $49.17 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $54.42. The stock is now traded at around $60.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 120,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Sold Out: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15.

Sold Out: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $37.6 and $46.4, with an estimated average price of $41.7.

Sold Out: GLOBAL X FDS (BOTZ)

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $31.53 and $36.46, with an estimated average price of $34.22.

Sold Out: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of GREENWOOD CAPITAL ASSOCIATES LLC. Also check out:

1. GREENWOOD CAPITAL ASSOCIATES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GREENWOOD CAPITAL ASSOCIATES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GREENWOOD CAPITAL ASSOCIATES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GREENWOOD CAPITAL ASSOCIATES LLC keeps buying
