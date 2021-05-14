Blue Whale Capital LLP Buys Facebook Inc, Okta Inc, CME Group Inc, Sells Boston Scientific Corp, Black Knight Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc

New Purchases: CME, VEEV,

CME, VEEV, Added Positions: FB, OKTA, V, TEAM, MA, ADBE, AMZN, MSFT, MASI, CRM,

FB, OKTA, V, TEAM, MA, ADBE, AMZN, MSFT, MASI, CRM, Reduced Positions: BKI, INTU, PYPL, ADSK, SYK, GOOGL,

BKI, INTU, PYPL, ADSK, SYK, GOOGL, Sold Out: BSX, VRSK,

Investment company Blue Whale Capital LLP Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Okta Inc, CME Group Inc, Visa Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, sells Boston Scientific Corp, Black Knight Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Whale Capital LLP. As of 2021Q1, Blue Whale Capital LLP owns 18 stocks with a total value of $758 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blue Whale Capital LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blue+whale+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 383,130 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23% Facebook Inc (FB) - 289,209 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.07% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 156,106 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.43% Visa Inc (V) - 343,750 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.20% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 162,800 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.45%

Blue Whale Capital LLP initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $217.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Whale Capital LLP initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23. The stock is now traded at around $251.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Whale Capital LLP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 41.07%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $316.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 289,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Whale Capital LLP added to a holding in Okta Inc by 579.72%. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $228.862100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 97,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Whale Capital LLP added to a holding in Visa Inc by 25.20%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 343,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Whale Capital LLP added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 399.11%. The purchase prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99. The stock is now traded at around $215.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 83,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Whale Capital LLP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 30.45%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 162,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Whale Capital LLP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.78%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3220.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 12,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Whale Capital LLP sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.

Blue Whale Capital LLP sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25.