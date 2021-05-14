Logo
Blue Whale Capital LLP Buys Facebook Inc, Okta Inc, CME Group Inc, Sells Boston Scientific Corp, Black Knight Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Blue Whale Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Okta Inc, CME Group Inc, Visa Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, sells Boston Scientific Corp, Black Knight Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Whale Capital LLP. As of 2021Q1, Blue Whale Capital LLP owns 18 stocks with a total value of $758 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blue Whale Capital LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blue+whale+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Blue Whale Capital LLP
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 383,130 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 289,209 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.07%
  3. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 156,106 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.43%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 343,750 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.20%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 162,800 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.45%
New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)

Blue Whale Capital LLP initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $217.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Blue Whale Capital LLP initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23. The stock is now traded at around $251.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Blue Whale Capital LLP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 41.07%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $316.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 289,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Blue Whale Capital LLP added to a holding in Okta Inc by 579.72%. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $228.862100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 97,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Blue Whale Capital LLP added to a holding in Visa Inc by 25.20%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 343,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Blue Whale Capital LLP added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 399.11%. The purchase prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99. The stock is now traded at around $215.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 83,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Blue Whale Capital LLP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 30.45%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 162,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Blue Whale Capital LLP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.78%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3220.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 12,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Blue Whale Capital LLP sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.

Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Blue Whale Capital LLP sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of Blue Whale Capital LLP. Also check out:

1. Blue Whale Capital LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Blue Whale Capital LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Blue Whale Capital LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Blue Whale Capital LLP keeps buying
