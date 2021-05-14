Logo
Dimension Capital Management Partners Buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, Barings BDC Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Dimension Capital Management Partners (Current Portfolio) buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, Barings BDC Inc, Tesla Inc, Stellantis NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dimension Capital Management Partners. As of 2021Q1, Dimension Capital Management Partners owns 105 stocks with a total value of $422 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DIMENSION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PARTNERS's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dimension+capital+management+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DIMENSION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PARTNERS
  1. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF) - 4,660,837 shares, 16.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
  2. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 679,316 shares, 15.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 123,299 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.69%
  4. New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC) - 2,065,887 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 56,078 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Dimension Capital Management Partners initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 62,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Dimension Capital Management Partners initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 78,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

Dimension Capital Management Partners initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69. The stock is now traded at around $78.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 24,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Dimension Capital Management Partners initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $207.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Dimension Capital Management Partners initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Dimension Capital Management Partners initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 - (DJP)

Dimension Capital Management Partners added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 - by 161.84%. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 806,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Dimension Capital Management Partners added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 123,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Dimension Capital Management Partners added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 161.77%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 118,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Dimension Capital Management Partners added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 753.55%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 149,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Dimension Capital Management Partners added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 225.93%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $219.832000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 17,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Dimension Capital Management Partners added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 92.73%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 51,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Dimension Capital Management Partners sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Dimension Capital Management Partners sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Dimension Capital Management Partners sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of DIMENSION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PARTNERS. Also check out:

1. DIMENSION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PARTNERS's Undervalued Stocks
2. DIMENSION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PARTNERS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DIMENSION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PARTNERS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DIMENSION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PARTNERS keeps buying
