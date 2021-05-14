Dimension Capital Management Partners Buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, Barings BDC Inc

- New Purchases: KRE, SJNK, MCHI, SNOW, XLE, KBE, MRNA, BKLN, XLI, EWC, HEDJ, RTX, HEWJ, XLV, XLB, ARKK, MBB, VUG, CCL, BIV, VCSH, HYG, AAXJ, TAN, TUR, ET, NFLX, BIDU, ROOT, BEST,
- Added Positions: DJP, SPY, SHY, XLF, ACWI, VB, BCSF, BAC, IWD, BRK.B, IGSB, IWF, IVE, IVW, IVV, XLY, LMT, EFA, EEM, JPM, GOOGL, FB, EMB, UNH, VZ, SGRY, TWTR, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: IWM, BBDC, TSLA, NMFC, GLD, CZR, VBR, FOR, C, MSFT, SHW, GOOG, T, BX, JD,
- Sold Out: UBER, STLA, BA,
- Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF) - 4,660,837 shares, 16.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 679,316 shares, 15.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 123,299 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.69%
- New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC) - 2,065,887 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 56,078 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
Dimension Capital Management Partners initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 62,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)
Dimension Capital Management Partners initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 78,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
Dimension Capital Management Partners initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69. The stock is now traded at around $78.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 24,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Dimension Capital Management Partners initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $207.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Dimension Capital Management Partners initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
Dimension Capital Management Partners initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 - (DJP)
Dimension Capital Management Partners added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 - by 161.84%. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 806,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Dimension Capital Management Partners added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 123,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Dimension Capital Management Partners added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 161.77%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 118,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Dimension Capital Management Partners added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 753.55%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 149,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Dimension Capital Management Partners added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 225.93%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $219.832000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 17,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Dimension Capital Management Partners added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 92.73%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 51,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Dimension Capital Management Partners sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)
Dimension Capital Management Partners sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Dimension Capital Management Partners sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.
