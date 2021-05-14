Edgar Lomax Co Buys CVS Health Corp, Merck Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Bank of America Corp

New Purchases: CVS, MRK, UNH, JNJ, AMGN, PG, WMT, HD, ORCL, NEE, LOW, AIG, COP, CL, TRV,

Investment company Edgar Lomax Co Current Portfolio ) buys CVS Health Corp, Merck Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc, sells Capital One Financial Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Bank of America Corp, Pfizer Inc, Exelon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edgar Lomax Co. As of 2021Q1, Edgar Lomax Co owns 58 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MetLife Inc (MET) - 1,481,501 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.82% Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - 1,340,830 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 976,865 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. New Position Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 1,296,228 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.5% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 633,272 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%

Edgar Lomax Co initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.226300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 976,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edgar Lomax Co initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 584,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edgar Lomax Co initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $409.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 104,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edgar Lomax Co initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 231,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edgar Lomax Co initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $252.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 149,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edgar Lomax Co initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.167200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 232,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edgar Lomax Co added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 134.71%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 290,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edgar Lomax Co added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 45.33%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 937,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edgar Lomax Co added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 39.75%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $192.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 264,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edgar Lomax Co added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 41.65%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $229.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 183,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edgar Lomax Co added to a holding in 3M Co by 20.76%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $204.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 196,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edgar Lomax Co added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 52.36%. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $122.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 116,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edgar Lomax Co sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Edgar Lomax Co sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Edgar Lomax Co sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87.

Edgar Lomax Co sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.

Edgar Lomax Co sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Edgar Lomax Co sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78.