Edgar Lomax Co Buys CVS Health Corp, Merck Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Bank of America Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Edgar Lomax Co (Current Portfolio) buys CVS Health Corp, Merck Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc, sells Capital One Financial Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Bank of America Corp, Pfizer Inc, Exelon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edgar Lomax Co. As of 2021Q1, Edgar Lomax Co owns 58 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EDGAR LOMAX CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/edgar+lomax+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EDGAR LOMAX CO
  1. MetLife Inc (MET) - 1,481,501 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.82%
  2. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - 1,340,830 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
  3. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 976,865 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 1,296,228 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.5%
  5. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 633,272 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Edgar Lomax Co initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.226300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 976,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Edgar Lomax Co initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 584,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Edgar Lomax Co initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $409.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 104,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Edgar Lomax Co initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 231,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Edgar Lomax Co initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $252.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 149,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Edgar Lomax Co initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.167200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 232,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Edgar Lomax Co added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 134.71%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 290,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Edgar Lomax Co added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 45.33%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 937,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Edgar Lomax Co added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 39.75%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $192.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 264,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Edgar Lomax Co added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 41.65%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $229.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 183,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Edgar Lomax Co added to a holding in 3M Co by 20.76%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $204.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 196,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Edgar Lomax Co added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 52.36%. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $122.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 116,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Edgar Lomax Co sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Edgar Lomax Co sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Edgar Lomax Co sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Edgar Lomax Co sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Edgar Lomax Co sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Edgar Lomax Co sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of EDGAR LOMAX CO. Also check out:

1. EDGAR LOMAX CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. EDGAR LOMAX CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EDGAR LOMAX CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EDGAR LOMAX CO keeps buying
