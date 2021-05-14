Southernsun Asset Management, Llc Buys Cass Information Systems Inc, Stepan Co, Univar Solutions Inc, Sells AGCO Corp, Aegion Corp, Centene Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc Buys Cass Information Systems Inc, Stepan Co, Univar Solutions Inc, Sells AGCO Corp, Aegion Corp, Centene Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Memphis, TN, based Investment company Southernsun Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Cass Information Systems Inc, Stepan Co, Univar Solutions Inc, Enerpac Tool Group Corp, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, sells AGCO Corp, Aegion Corp, Centene Corp, Hanesbrands Inc, Knowles Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southernsun Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Southernsun Asset Management, Llc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $964 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SOUTHERNSUN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/southernsun+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SOUTHERNSUN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 912,231 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.02%
  2. The Brink's Co (BCO) - 813,139 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.49%
  3. Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 679,730 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50%
  4. Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) - 3,111,901 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.7%
  5. Thor Industries Inc (THO) - 425,187 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
New Purchase: Cass Information Systems Inc (CASS)

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Cass Information Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.32 and $48, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $45.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 283,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stepan Co (SCL)

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Stepan Co by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $112.68 and $131.06, with an estimated average price of $123.88. The stock is now traded at around $136.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 244,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR)

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Univar Solutions Inc by 64.67%. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $22, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 553,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC)

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Enerpac Tool Group Corp by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $20.27 and $27.23, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 941,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc by 22.13%. The purchase prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.67. The stock is now traded at around $163.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 137,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Western Union Co (WU)

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 49.95%. The purchase prices were between $21.66 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 432,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Aegion Corp (AEGN)

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Aegion Corp. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $29.15, with an estimated average price of $23.83.

Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87.

Sold Out: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71.

Sold Out: Knowles Corp (KN)

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Knowles Corp. The sale prices were between $18.12 and $21.68, with an estimated average price of $20.36.

Sold Out: NIC Inc (EGOV)

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in NIC Inc. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of SOUTHERNSUN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. SOUTHERNSUN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SOUTHERNSUN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SOUTHERNSUN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SOUTHERNSUN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider