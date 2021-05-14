Southernsun Asset Management, Llc Buys Cass Information Systems Inc, Stepan Co, Univar Solutions Inc, Sells AGCO Corp, Aegion Corp, Centene Corp

New Purchases: CASS,

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Southernsun Asset Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Cass Information Systems Inc, Stepan Co, Univar Solutions Inc, Enerpac Tool Group Corp, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, sells AGCO Corp, Aegion Corp, Centene Corp, Hanesbrands Inc, Knowles Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southernsun Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Southernsun Asset Management, Llc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $964 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 912,231 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.02% The Brink's Co (BCO) - 813,139 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.49% Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 679,730 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50% Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) - 3,111,901 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.7% Thor Industries Inc (THO) - 425,187 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Cass Information Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.32 and $48, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $45.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 283,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Stepan Co by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $112.68 and $131.06, with an estimated average price of $123.88. The stock is now traded at around $136.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 244,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Univar Solutions Inc by 64.67%. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $22, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 553,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Enerpac Tool Group Corp by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $20.27 and $27.23, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 941,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc by 22.13%. The purchase prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.67. The stock is now traded at around $163.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 137,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 49.95%. The purchase prices were between $21.66 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 432,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Aegion Corp. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $29.15, with an estimated average price of $23.83.

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87.

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71.

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Knowles Corp. The sale prices were between $18.12 and $21.68, with an estimated average price of $20.36.

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in NIC Inc. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62.

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.