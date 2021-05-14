Southernsun Asset Management, Llc Buys Cass Information Systems Inc, Stepan Co, Univar Solutions Inc, Sells AGCO Corp, Aegion Corp, Centene Corp

- New Purchases: CASS,
- Added Positions: SCL, TKR, UNVR, EPAC, BR, WU, NGVT, DORM, DY, WSO, AWI, HRC, SEIC, TMX, FHN,
- Reduced Positions: AGCO, CR, DAR, CLH, BCO, STAY, PII, BDC, SAFM, MOH, KOP, MUSA, IEX, WRK, MGPI,
- Sold Out: AEGN, CNC, HBI, KN, EGOV, IWM,
These are the top 5 holdings of SOUTHERNSUN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 912,231 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.02%
- The Brink's Co (BCO) - 813,139 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.49%
- Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 679,730 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50%
- Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) - 3,111,901 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.7%
- Thor Industries Inc (THO) - 425,187 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
Southernsun Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Cass Information Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.32 and $48, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $45.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 283,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Stepan Co (SCL)
Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Stepan Co by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $112.68 and $131.06, with an estimated average price of $123.88. The stock is now traded at around $136.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 244,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR)
Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Univar Solutions Inc by 64.67%. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $22, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 553,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC)
Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Enerpac Tool Group Corp by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $20.27 and $27.23, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 941,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)
Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc by 22.13%. The purchase prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.67. The stock is now traded at around $163.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 137,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Western Union Co (WU)
Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 49.95%. The purchase prices were between $21.66 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 432,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Aegion Corp (AEGN)
Southernsun Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Aegion Corp. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $29.15, with an estimated average price of $23.83.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
Southernsun Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87.Sold Out: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Southernsun Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71.Sold Out: Knowles Corp (KN)
Southernsun Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Knowles Corp. The sale prices were between $18.12 and $21.68, with an estimated average price of $20.36.Sold Out: NIC Inc (EGOV)
Southernsun Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in NIC Inc. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Southernsun Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.
