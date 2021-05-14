Logo
Hall Kathryn A. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Exact Sciences Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Levi Strauss, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Hall Kathryn A. (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Exact Sciences Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, sells Levi Strauss, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hall Kathryn A.. As of 2021Q1, Hall Kathryn A. owns 53 stocks with a total value of $304 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hall Kathryn A.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hall+kathryn+a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hall Kathryn A.
  1. Gap Inc (GPS) - 3,389,284 shares, 33.15% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 65,580 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.27%
  3. Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) - 966,255 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.37%
  4. AT&T Inc (T) - 496,247 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio.
  5. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 84,019 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $97.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 12,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $139.953500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Hall Kathryn A. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 43.27%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 65,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)

Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $46.06 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $51.05.

Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61.



