Hall Kathryn A. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Exact Sciences Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Levi Strauss, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

- New Purchases: EXAS, TDOC, BIGC,
- Added Positions: SPY,
- Reduced Positions: LEVI, BRK.A, IJR, ACGL,
- Sold Out: APAM, SCHW, VCIT, VCSH,
- Gap Inc (GPS) - 3,389,284 shares, 33.15% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 65,580 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.27%
- Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) - 966,255 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.37%
- AT&T Inc (T) - 496,247 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio.
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 84,019 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio.
Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $97.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 12,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $139.953500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)
Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Hall Kathryn A. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 43.27%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 65,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)
Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $46.06 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $51.05.Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61.
