Hall Kathryn A. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Exact Sciences Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Levi Strauss, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

New Purchases: EXAS, TDOC, BIGC,

EXAS, TDOC, BIGC, Added Positions: SPY,

SPY, Reduced Positions: LEVI, BRK.A, IJR, ACGL,

LEVI, BRK.A, IJR, ACGL, Sold Out: APAM, SCHW, VCIT, VCSH,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Hall Kathryn A. Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Exact Sciences Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, sells Levi Strauss, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hall Kathryn A.. As of 2021Q1, Hall Kathryn A. owns 53 stocks with a total value of $304 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Gap Inc (GPS) - 3,389,284 shares, 33.15% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 65,580 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.27% Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) - 966,255 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.37% AT&T Inc (T) - 496,247 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 84,019 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio.

Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $97.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 12,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $139.953500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hall Kathryn A. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 43.27%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 65,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $46.06 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $51.05.

Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6.

Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61.