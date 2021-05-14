Rvb Capital Management Llc Buys VEREIT Inc, Regency Centers Corp, VICI Properties Inc, Sells Weingarten Realty Investors, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, Kimco Realty Corp

- New Purchases: VER, REG, VICI, ARE, SBRA, NHI, ROIC, CXP,
- Added Positions: SUI, PDM, HR, MGP, UDR, INVH, HPP, COLD, WELL, GLPI, QTS,
- Reduced Positions: WRI, ELS, PEAK, FSP, ADC, AMT, HIW, EQR, RPT, FR, PLYM, KRC,
- Sold Out: EPRT, KIM, OFC, HTA, NNN,
- Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 290,000 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.00%
- UDR Inc (UDR) - 205,000 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.14%
- Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) - 440,394 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.80%
- Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) - 250,000 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.44%
- Americold Realty Trust (COLD) - 145,000 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.91%
Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $45.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 136,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Regency Centers Corp (REG)
Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.02 and $59.65, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $63.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 87,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.929500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)
Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77. The stock is now traded at around $173.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)
Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $17.59. The stock is now traded at around $17.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: National Health Investors Inc (NHI)
Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in National Health Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.76 and $77.83, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $67.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)
Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 123.33%. The purchase prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $163.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM)
Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc by 46.80%. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $18.56, with an estimated average price of $16.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 440,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)
Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $31.3, with an estimated average price of $30.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)
Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 112.50%. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $34.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)
Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc by 28.85%. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $28.43, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $26.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 167,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)
Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.39 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.39. The stock is now traded at around $46.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT)
Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $20.41 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22.39.Sold Out: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)
Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $14.33 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $17.65.Sold Out: Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)
Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $28.19, with an estimated average price of $26.47.Sold Out: Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA)
Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The sale prices were between $26.2 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $27.98.Sold Out: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)
Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $38.65 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.9.
