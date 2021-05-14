Logo
Rvb Capital Management Llc Buys VEREIT Inc, Regency Centers Corp, VICI Properties Inc, Sells Weingarten Realty Investors, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, Kimco Realty Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Rvb Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys VEREIT Inc, Regency Centers Corp, VICI Properties Inc, Sun Communities Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, sells Weingarten Realty Investors, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, Kimco Realty Corp, Corporate Office Properties Trust, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rvb Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Rvb Capital Management Llc owns 32 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RVB CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rvb+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RVB CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 290,000 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.00%
  2. UDR Inc (UDR) - 205,000 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.14%
  3. Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) - 440,394 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.80%
  4. Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) - 250,000 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.44%
  5. Americold Realty Trust (COLD) - 145,000 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.91%
New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $45.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 136,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.02 and $59.65, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $63.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 87,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.929500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77. The stock is now traded at around $173.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $17.59. The stock is now traded at around $17.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: National Health Investors Inc (NHI)

Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in National Health Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.76 and $77.83, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $67.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 123.33%. The purchase prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $163.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM)

Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc by 46.80%. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $18.56, with an estimated average price of $16.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 440,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)

Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $31.3, with an estimated average price of $30.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 112.50%. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $34.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc by 28.85%. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $28.43, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $26.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 167,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.39 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.39. The stock is now traded at around $46.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT)

Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $20.41 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22.39.

Sold Out: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $14.33 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $17.65.

Sold Out: Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $28.19, with an estimated average price of $26.47.

Sold Out: Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA)

Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The sale prices were between $26.2 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Sold Out: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $38.65 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of RVB CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

