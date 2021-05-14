Rvb Capital Management Llc Buys VEREIT Inc, Regency Centers Corp, VICI Properties Inc, Sells Weingarten Realty Investors, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, Kimco Realty Corp

New Purchases: VER, REG, VICI, ARE, SBRA, NHI, ROIC, CXP,

VER, REG, VICI, ARE, SBRA, NHI, ROIC, CXP, Added Positions: SUI, PDM, HR, MGP, UDR, INVH, HPP, COLD, WELL, GLPI, QTS,

SUI, PDM, HR, MGP, UDR, INVH, HPP, COLD, WELL, GLPI, QTS, Reduced Positions: WRI, ELS, PEAK, FSP, ADC, AMT, HIW, EQR, RPT, FR, PLYM, KRC,

WRI, ELS, PEAK, FSP, ADC, AMT, HIW, EQR, RPT, FR, PLYM, KRC, Sold Out: EPRT, KIM, OFC, HTA, NNN,

Investment company Rvb Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys VEREIT Inc, Regency Centers Corp, VICI Properties Inc, Sun Communities Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, sells Weingarten Realty Investors, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, Kimco Realty Corp, Corporate Office Properties Trust, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rvb Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Rvb Capital Management Llc owns 32 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 290,000 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.00% UDR Inc (UDR) - 205,000 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.14% Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) - 440,394 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.80% Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) - 250,000 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.44% Americold Realty Trust (COLD) - 145,000 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.91%

Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $45.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 136,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.02 and $59.65, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $63.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 87,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.929500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77. The stock is now traded at around $173.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $17.59. The stock is now traded at around $17.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in National Health Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.76 and $77.83, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $67.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 123.33%. The purchase prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $163.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc by 46.80%. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $18.56, with an estimated average price of $16.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 440,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $31.3, with an estimated average price of $30.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 112.50%. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $34.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc by 28.85%. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $28.43, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $26.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 167,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.39 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.39. The stock is now traded at around $46.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $20.41 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22.39.

Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $14.33 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $17.65.

Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $28.19, with an estimated average price of $26.47.

Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The sale prices were between $26.2 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $38.65 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.9.