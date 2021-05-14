TT International Asset Management LTD Buys Selecta Biosciences Inc, Cemex SAB de CV, JD.com Inc, Sells Bank Bradesco SA, Alibaba Group Holding, HUYA Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TT International Asset Management LTD Buys Selecta Biosciences Inc, Cemex SAB de CV, JD.com Inc, Sells Bank Bradesco SA, Alibaba Group Holding, HUYA Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company TT International Asset Management LTD (Current Portfolio) buys Selecta Biosciences Inc, Cemex SAB de CV, JD.com Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc, Catcha Investment Corp, sells Bank Bradesco SA, Alibaba Group Holding, HUYA Inc, 360 DigiTech Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TT International Asset Management LTD. As of 2021Q1, TT International Asset Management LTD owns 62 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TT International Asset Management LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tt+international+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TT International Asset Management LTD
  1. Selecta Biosciences Inc (SELB) - 140,000 shares, 25.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 900.00%
  2. Vale SA (VALE) - 13,964,349 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
  3. 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN) - 7,206,847 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.41%
  4. 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) - 5,270,127 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.12%
  5. Cemex SAB de CV (CX) - 21,826,408 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $5.16 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $6.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.2%. The holding were 21,826,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Catcha Investment Corp (CHAA.U)

TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Catcha Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,365,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: RLX Technology Inc (RLX)

TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in RLX Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.950100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 966,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,172,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3220.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HH&L Acquisition Co (HHLA)

TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in HH&L Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 99,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Selecta Biosciences Inc (SELB)

TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Selecta Biosciences Inc by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $2.92 and $5.07, with an estimated average price of $4.15. The stock is now traded at around $2.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.22%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 60.27%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 1,707,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)

TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 5,270,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU)

TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd by 40.52%. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,230,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (ICLK)

TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd by 27.86%. The purchase prices were between $7.85 and $18.3, with an estimated average price of $13.84. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,871,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)

TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $62.16 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $92.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 196,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bank Bradesco SA (BBD)

TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Bank Bradesco SA. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $4.83, with an estimated average price of $4.23.

Sold Out: HUYA Inc (HUYA)

TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in HUYA Inc. The sale prices were between $19.4 and $34.01, with an estimated average price of $25.24.

Sold Out: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74.

Sold Out: OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd (OCFT)

TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.93 and $22.49, with an estimated average price of $19.1.

Sold Out: Yandex NV (YNDX)

TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $60.31 and $73.83, with an estimated average price of $67.03.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of TT International Asset Management LTD. Also check out:

1. TT International Asset Management LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. TT International Asset Management LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TT International Asset Management LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TT International Asset Management LTD keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider