TT International Asset Management LTD Buys Selecta Biosciences Inc, Cemex SAB de CV, JD.com Inc, Sells Bank Bradesco SA, Alibaba Group Holding, HUYA Inc

New Purchases: CX, CHAA.U, RLX, PBR, AMZN, HHLA, EOG, WFC, ALXN, GLUU, GLOG, ALSK, PNM, GOSS,

CX, CHAA.U, RLX, PBR, AMZN, HHLA, EOG, WFC, ALXN, GLUU, GLOG, ALSK, PNM, GOSS, Added Positions: SELB, JD, VNET, DOYU, ICLK, KC, DQ, NOAH, IPGP, RP, TPIC, SEDG,

SELB, JD, VNET, DOYU, ICLK, KC, DQ, NOAH, IPGP, RP, TPIC, SEDG, Reduced Positions: BABA, QFIN, XPEV, IBN, DG, OZON, VEON, GOOG, DLB, MSFT, FTDR, JPM, LX, VALE, FIS, AON, V, LHX, ANTM, EDU, IBP, SE, OMI, NEM, ACMR, NIU, LBRDA, WLTW,

BABA, QFIN, XPEV, IBN, DG, OZON, VEON, GOOG, DLB, MSFT, FTDR, JPM, LX, VALE, FIS, AON, V, LHX, ANTM, EDU, IBP, SE, OMI, NEM, ACMR, NIU, LBRDA, WLTW, Sold Out: BBD, HUYA, ZTO, OCFT, YNDX, DIS, SHW, PGR, BDX, SBSW, CBPO, DRD, TIF, VIAO, WMS,

Investment company TT International Asset Management LTD Current Portfolio ) buys Selecta Biosciences Inc, Cemex SAB de CV, JD.com Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc, Catcha Investment Corp, sells Bank Bradesco SA, Alibaba Group Holding, HUYA Inc, 360 DigiTech Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TT International Asset Management LTD. As of 2021Q1, TT International Asset Management LTD owns 62 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TT International Asset Management LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tt+international+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Selecta Biosciences Inc (SELB) - 140,000 shares, 25.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 900.00% Vale SA (VALE) - 13,964,349 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN) - 7,206,847 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.41% 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) - 5,270,127 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.12% Cemex SAB de CV (CX) - 21,826,408 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. New Position

TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $5.16 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $6.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.2%. The holding were 21,826,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Catcha Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,365,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in RLX Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.950100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 966,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,172,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3220.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in HH&L Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 99,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Selecta Biosciences Inc by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $2.92 and $5.07, with an estimated average price of $4.15. The stock is now traded at around $2.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.22%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 60.27%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 1,707,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 5,270,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd by 40.52%. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,230,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd by 27.86%. The purchase prices were between $7.85 and $18.3, with an estimated average price of $13.84. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,871,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $62.16 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $92.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 196,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Bank Bradesco SA. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $4.83, with an estimated average price of $4.23.

TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in HUYA Inc. The sale prices were between $19.4 and $34.01, with an estimated average price of $25.24.

TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74.

TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.93 and $22.49, with an estimated average price of $19.1.

TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $60.31 and $73.83, with an estimated average price of $67.03.

TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.