TT International Asset Management LTD Buys Selecta Biosciences Inc, Cemex SAB de CV, JD.com Inc, Sells Bank Bradesco SA, Alibaba Group Holding, HUYA Inc

- New Purchases: CX, CHAA.U, RLX, PBR, AMZN, HHLA, EOG, WFC, ALXN, GLUU, GLOG, ALSK, PNM, GOSS,
- Added Positions: SELB, JD, VNET, DOYU, ICLK, KC, DQ, NOAH, IPGP, RP, TPIC, SEDG,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, QFIN, XPEV, IBN, DG, OZON, VEON, GOOG, DLB, MSFT, FTDR, JPM, LX, VALE, FIS, AON, V, LHX, ANTM, EDU, IBP, SE, OMI, NEM, ACMR, NIU, LBRDA, WLTW,
- Sold Out: BBD, HUYA, ZTO, OCFT, YNDX, DIS, SHW, PGR, BDX, SBSW, CBPO, DRD, TIF, VIAO, WMS,
- Selecta Biosciences Inc (SELB) - 140,000 shares, 25.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 900.00%
- Vale SA (VALE) - 13,964,349 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
- 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN) - 7,206,847 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.41%
- 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) - 5,270,127 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.12%
- Cemex SAB de CV (CX) - 21,826,408 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $5.16 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $6.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.2%. The holding were 21,826,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Catcha Investment Corp (CHAA.U)
TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Catcha Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,365,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: RLX Technology Inc (RLX)
TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in RLX Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.950100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 966,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,172,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3220.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HH&L Acquisition Co (HHLA)
TT International Asset Management LTD initiated holding in HH&L Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 99,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Selecta Biosciences Inc (SELB)
TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Selecta Biosciences Inc by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $2.92 and $5.07, with an estimated average price of $4.15. The stock is now traded at around $2.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.22%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 60.27%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 1,707,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)
TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 5,270,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU)
TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd by 40.52%. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,230,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (ICLK)
TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd by 27.86%. The purchase prices were between $7.85 and $18.3, with an estimated average price of $13.84. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,871,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)
TT International Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $62.16 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $92.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 196,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Bank Bradesco SA (BBD)
TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Bank Bradesco SA. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $4.83, with an estimated average price of $4.23.Sold Out: HUYA Inc (HUYA)
TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in HUYA Inc. The sale prices were between $19.4 and $34.01, with an estimated average price of $25.24.Sold Out: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)
TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74.Sold Out: OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd (OCFT)
TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.93 and $22.49, with an estimated average price of $19.1.Sold Out: Yandex NV (YNDX)
TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $60.31 and $73.83, with an estimated average price of $67.03.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
TT International Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.
