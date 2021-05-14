Logo
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, SPDR Gold Shares

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Quest Diagnostics Inc, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Qualcomm Inc, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC owns 506 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+advisory+group+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,683 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,402 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.80%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 175,167 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.47%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 100,832 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 26,276 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
New Purchase: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27. The stock is now traded at around $136.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16. The stock is now traded at around $75.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 3D Systems Corp (DDD)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in 3D Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $33.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.026000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Procure Space ETF (UFO)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Procure Space ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.09 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.84. The stock is now traded at around $29.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $300.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 37.47%. The purchase prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.710100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 175,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 112.17%. The purchase prices were between $14.39 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.987500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 285,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31303.76%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.509000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 41,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 8550.47%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $104.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 9,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 302.91%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Hercules Capital Inc by 24.40%. The purchase prices were between $14.21 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $17.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 270,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.66.

Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.

Sold Out: NICE Ltd (NICE)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78.

Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.



