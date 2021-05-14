Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, SPDR Gold Shares

- New Purchases: DGX, PBW, ARKG, DDD, UFO, XLE, W, QYLD, HYFM, PTF, PSJ, MRVL, UVXY, BLOK, SPIB, PRNT, ICLN, BND, VOO, DKNG, CGNT, CGNT, LMND, MPLX, FANG, PRLB, SII, GNRC, AYTU, WSM, SCCO, STM, GRMN, LUMN, NLY,
- Added Positions: SPTM, PGX, VEA, ARKK, HD, HTGC, FHLC, IYW, DIA, SLV, QQQ, SPY, IWM, PFF, VO, VZ, KMB, ETN, AVGO, ARKW, ROBO, SPSM, JETS, BMY, NEE, GMED, GOOG, VYM, UBER, TIP, CVX, BRK.B, CVS, JNJ, MSFT, NVDA, ZM, ABNB, SPYV, C, WBA, SPYG, ADBE, KO, XOM, GOOGL, PFG, BSV, ECL, GS, IBM, KR, NFLX, PG, PRU, XEL, TDOC, SQ, DOCU, IPO, VT, XMMO, ACN, ATVI, CSCO, INTC, MRK, TRV, DAL, SHOP, TEAM, DOW, AOK, CQQQ, MMM, T, CL, EXR, FICO, GD, HRB, MNST, ORLY, PSA, TER, TSCO, USB, UPS, UNH, WFC, EBAY, MA, V, ZNGA, ABBV, BABA, STOR, GDS, SNOW, EEMA, EFA, IBB, IYF, IYH, MDY, PSI, SJNK, SPIP, SPSB, XLF, ASML, AMD, ALL, ADSK, CAH, CCL, STZ, DXCM, EA, AGM, IDXX, ISRG, MPW, MET, ORCL, SGEN, SRE, SONY, TSM, FSM, FTNT, APTS, NOW, VEEV, ZEN, AMWL, EMLP, MDYG,
- Reduced Positions: VIG, VTI, GLD, FLOT, ICVT, QCOM, SOXX, FB, OKTA, SPR, PYPL, VCSH, ROKU, VCIT, JD, PINS, AGG, SHY, TTD, WMT, RGEN, TWLO, AAPL, INTU, ILMN, TSN, U, LMT, BA, CRM, TSLA, BIV, EQIX, VWO, FSKR, AMZN, PEY, AMGN, HON, SGOL, IEI, RTX, RRGB, IYZ, DVY, VTRS, APPN, BOTZ, PM, EMB, JPM, IYE, IYR, JPST, RDVY, EMR, LLY, VBK, VFH, CMCSA, ABT, PEP, CYBR, QRVO, ETSY, RNG, PNR, BILI, ORI, BYND, MU, VTV, WYNN, HII, XBI, MASI, VDE, VDC, COP, DD, XLRE, XLV, SPYD, SPDW, MKL, PJT, ENB, NOBL, MJ, SO, RDFN, F, CTVA, OTIS, ACWV, LOW,
- Sold Out: CHWY, SPOT, LITE, NICE, XLNX, MELI, FSLY, LULU, FCEL, IYM, QUAL, IWS, IJR, IYK, IDU, DBC, DASH, VLDR, PTON, IUSG, IUSV, NIO, KRE, MNA, PPA, SLYV, USIG, VMBS, TWTR, AKAM, BLK, CLX, CCI, LOGI, TXN, QEP, IPHI, MNKKQ, CRNC, GRUB, AYX, SPCE, SE, AY2, PLD, CRWD, DDOG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,683 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,402 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.80%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 175,167 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.47%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 100,832 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 26,276 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27. The stock is now traded at around $136.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16. The stock is now traded at around $75.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: 3D Systems Corp (DDD)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in 3D Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $33.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.026000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Procure Space ETF (UFO)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Procure Space ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.09 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.84. The stock is now traded at around $29.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $300.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 401 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 37.47%. The purchase prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.710100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 175,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 112.17%. The purchase prices were between $14.39 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.987500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 285,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31303.76%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.509000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 41,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 8550.47%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $104.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 9,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 302.91%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Hercules Capital Inc by 24.40%. The purchase prices were between $14.21 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $17.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 270,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.66.Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.Sold Out: NICE Ltd (NICE)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78.Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59.Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.
