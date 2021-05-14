JW Asset Management, LLC Buys GrowGeneration Corp, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc, HumanCo Acquisition Corp, Sells Beyond Meat Inc

New Purchases: HYFM, HMCOU,

HYFM, HMCOU, Added Positions: GRWG,

GRWG, Sold Out: BYND,

New York, NY, based Investment company JW Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys GrowGeneration Corp, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc, HumanCo Acquisition Corp, sells Beyond Meat Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JW Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, JW Asset Management, LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $340 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JW Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jw+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) - 3,117,485 shares, 57.33% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,147 shares, 21.97% of the total portfolio. GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) - 1,268,500 shares, 18.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.96% Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 50,673 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM) - 25,000 shares, 0.44% of the total portfolio. New Position

JW Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.42 and $93.2, with an estimated average price of $70.53. The stock is now traded at around $55.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JW Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.28 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JW Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in GrowGeneration Corp by 36.96%. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $64.58, with an estimated average price of $50. The stock is now traded at around $40.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 1,268,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JW Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49.