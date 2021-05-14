JW Asset Management, LLC Buys GrowGeneration Corp, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc, HumanCo Acquisition Corp, Sells Beyond Meat Inc

For the details of JW Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jw+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JW Asset Management, LLC
- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) - 3,117,485 shares, 57.33% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,147 shares, 21.97% of the total portfolio.
- GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) - 1,268,500 shares, 18.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.96%
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 50,673 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM) - 25,000 shares, 0.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
JW Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.42 and $93.2, with an estimated average price of $70.53. The stock is now traded at around $55.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HumanCo Acquisition Corp (HMCOU)
JW Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.28 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)
JW Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in GrowGeneration Corp by 36.96%. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $64.58, with an estimated average price of $50. The stock is now traded at around $40.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 1,268,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
JW Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49.
Here is the complete portfolio of JW Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. JW Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JW Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JW Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JW Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment