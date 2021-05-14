Tilden Park Management I LLC Buys Flagstar Bancorp Inc, QuantumScape Corp, Realogy Holdings Corp

Investment company Tilden Park Management I LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Flagstar Bancorp Inc, QuantumScape Corp, Realogy Holdings Corp, Brighthouse Financial Inc, First Midwest Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tilden Park Management I LLC. As of 2021Q1, Tilden Park Management I LLC owns 32 stocks with a total value of $85 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 406,900 shares, 31.82% of the total portfolio. Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) - 287,399 shares, 15.28% of the total portfolio. New Position QuantumScape Corp (QS) - 275,000 shares, 14.51% of the total portfolio. New Position CME Group Inc (CME) - 30,000 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - 77,300 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio.

Tilden Park Management I LLC initiated holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $51.12, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $45.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.28%. The holding were 287,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tilden Park Management I LLC initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.51%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tilden Park Management I LLC initiated holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.09 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.92. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 185,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tilden Park Management I LLC initiated holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.22 and $46.32, with an estimated average price of $41.06. The stock is now traded at around $49.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tilden Park Management I LLC initiated holding in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.03 and $23.93, with an estimated average price of $19.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 35,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tilden Park Management I LLC initiated holding in Wesbanco Inc. The purchase prices were between $29 and $37.38, with an estimated average price of $32.87. The stock is now traded at around $39.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 21,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.