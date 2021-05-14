Strycker View Capital Llc Buys Signature Bank, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, Bank of America Corp, Capital One Financial Corp

New Purchases: SBNY, EEFT, SCHW, FITB, ATH, HGV, CZR, FCNCA, SIX, MA, LSPD, SIVB, VAC, CIXX, FTIV,

SBNY, EEFT, SCHW, FITB, ATH, HGV, CZR, FCNCA, SIX, MA, LSPD, SIVB, VAC, CIXX, FTIV, Added Positions: V,

V, Reduced Positions: TNL, EQH,

TNL, EQH, Sold Out: STAY, BAC, COF, CLVT, MS, TRI, PFSI, VOYA, PYPL, ALLY, VRTS, BKI, RPAY, SYF, BSIG,

Investment company Strycker View Capital Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Signature Bank, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Fifth Third Bancorp, Athene Holding, sells Extended Stay America Inc, Bank of America Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Clarivate PLC, Morgan Stanley during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strycker View Capital Llc. As of 2021Q1, Strycker View Capital Llc owns 19 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STRYCKER VIEW CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strycker+view+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) - 1,500,000 shares, 19.02% of the total portfolio. Signature Bank (SBNY) - 36,314 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. New Position Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) - 58,268 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. New Position Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 123,310 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. New Position Visa Inc (V) - 37,716 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%

Strycker View Capital Llc initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $246.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.27%. The holding were 36,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strycker View Capital Llc initiated holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.3 and $164.67, with an estimated average price of $144.65. The stock is now traded at around $145.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.17%. The holding were 58,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strycker View Capital Llc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $73.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 123,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strycker View Capital Llc initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 212,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strycker View Capital Llc initiated holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $44.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 211,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strycker View Capital Llc initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 157,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strycker View Capital Llc sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31.

Strycker View Capital Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Strycker View Capital Llc sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81.

Strycker View Capital Llc sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41.

Strycker View Capital Llc sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.

Strycker View Capital Llc sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $78.54 and $89.14, with an estimated average price of $84.42.