Strycker View Capital Llc Buys Signature Bank, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, Bank of America Corp, Capital One Financial Corp

- New Purchases: SBNY, EEFT, SCHW, FITB, ATH, HGV, CZR, FCNCA, SIX, MA, LSPD, SIVB, VAC, CIXX, FTIV,
- Added Positions: V,
- Reduced Positions: TNL, EQH,
- Sold Out: STAY, BAC, COF, CLVT, MS, TRI, PFSI, VOYA, PYPL, ALLY, VRTS, BKI, RPAY, SYF, BSIG,
These are the top 5 holdings of STRYCKER VIEW CAPITAL LLC
- Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) - 1,500,000 shares, 19.02% of the total portfolio.
- Signature Bank (SBNY) - 36,314 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) - 58,268 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 123,310 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Visa Inc (V) - 37,716 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
Strycker View Capital Llc initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $246.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.27%. The holding were 36,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)
Strycker View Capital Llc initiated holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.3 and $164.67, with an estimated average price of $144.65. The stock is now traded at around $145.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.17%. The holding were 58,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Strycker View Capital Llc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $73.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 123,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Strycker View Capital Llc initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 212,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)
Strycker View Capital Llc initiated holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $44.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 211,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)
Strycker View Capital Llc initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 157,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)
Strycker View Capital Llc sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Strycker View Capital Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Strycker View Capital Llc sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81.Sold Out: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Strycker View Capital Llc sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Strycker View Capital Llc sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.Sold Out: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)
Strycker View Capital Llc sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $78.54 and $89.14, with an estimated average price of $84.42.
