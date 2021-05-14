Logo
Strycker View Capital Llc Buys Signature Bank, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, Bank of America Corp, Capital One Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Strycker View Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Signature Bank, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Fifth Third Bancorp, Athene Holding, sells Extended Stay America Inc, Bank of America Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Clarivate PLC, Morgan Stanley during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strycker View Capital Llc. As of 2021Q1, Strycker View Capital Llc owns 19 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STRYCKER VIEW CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strycker+view+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STRYCKER VIEW CAPITAL LLC
  1. Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) - 1,500,000 shares, 19.02% of the total portfolio.
  2. Signature Bank (SBNY) - 36,314 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) - 58,268 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 123,310 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 37,716 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Strycker View Capital Llc initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $246.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.27%. The holding were 36,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)

Strycker View Capital Llc initiated holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.3 and $164.67, with an estimated average price of $144.65. The stock is now traded at around $145.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.17%. The holding were 58,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Strycker View Capital Llc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $73.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 123,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Strycker View Capital Llc initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 212,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Strycker View Capital Llc initiated holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $44.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 211,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Strycker View Capital Llc initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 157,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

Strycker View Capital Llc sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Strycker View Capital Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Strycker View Capital Llc sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81.

Sold Out: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

Strycker View Capital Llc sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Strycker View Capital Llc sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.

Sold Out: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Strycker View Capital Llc sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $78.54 and $89.14, with an estimated average price of $84.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of STRYCKER VIEW CAPITAL LLC. Also check out:

1. STRYCKER VIEW CAPITAL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. STRYCKER VIEW CAPITAL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STRYCKER VIEW CAPITAL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STRYCKER VIEW CAPITAL LLC keeps buying
