Mather Group, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Qualcomm Inc, The Home Depot Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Oakbrook Terrace, IL, based Investment company Mather Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Atmos Energy Corp, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Qualcomm Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mather Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Mather Group, Inc. owns 258 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MATHER GROUP, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mather+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MATHER GROUP, INC.
  1. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 5,617,487 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.07%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 2,634,597 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.66%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 4,933,859 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.89%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 3,095,576 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.22%
  5. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 4,360,483 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.87%
New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Mather Group, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 99,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Mather Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 172,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)

Mather Group, Inc. initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.61 and $98.89, with an estimated average price of $91.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 101,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Mather Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05. The stock is now traded at around $83.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 57,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Mather Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Mather Group, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $150.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Mather Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.62%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.745800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 809,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Mather Group, Inc. added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 33.48%. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36. The stock is now traded at around $79.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 132,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Mather Group, Inc. added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 97.52%. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $173.08. The stock is now traded at around $142.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Mather Group, Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 129.15%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Mather Group, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 45.85%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2317.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Mather Group, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 46.56%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Mather Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44.

Sold Out: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Mather Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Mather Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25.

Sold Out: Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ)

Mather Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Oxford Square Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $3.18 and $4.76, with an estimated average price of $3.89.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Mather Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Mather Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94.



