Mather Group, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Qualcomm Inc, The Home Depot Inc

- New Purchases: AAPL, VGIT, ATO, VGLT, MUB, EFG, NTAP, PPL, WRK, RDS.A, SIVB, SWK, TSCO, ZTS, IMO, VXUS, XLE, XT, ASML, ALB, AMP, AMAT, BIIB, BLK, BMY, CCL, FIS, CINF, DHI, LLY, EXPO, GE, GS, MU, IDEX,
- Added Positions: SCHG, SCHV, VMBS, VGK, SCHE, VPL, IEI, ANGL, EMB, VCSH, SCHC, VBR, VTV, IEF, VBK, IGSB, ED, GD, TXG, VTEB, VUG, MMM, HRL, MCD, SUB, ADP, CLX, CB, AFL, ITW, MA, GOOG, ATVI, ADBE, AMZN, AMGN, ADM, BRK.B, CSCO, DD, BEN, INTC, JNJ, LRCX, LMT, MRK, NVDA, ORCL, LIN, PG, CRM, V, FB, BND, ESGD, HYD, SPY, VT, AOS, ACN, A, APD, AEP, AMT, BAC, CAT, CMCSA, COP, CCI, DHR, DUK, ETN, ETR, EQIX, NEE, GOOGL, HON, JPM, KMB, MDLZ, MET, MS, NFLX, PEP, BKNG, SBUX, TMO, UNP, UPS, UNH, VZ, DIS, WY, WEC, ZBRA, TEL, PM, AVGO, NOW, JD, PYPL, DOW, CTVA, ESGE, IJJ, ITOT, IWB, IWO, USMV, VEA, VEU, VO, VOO, VWOB, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: IWF, IWD, QCOM, HD, BRK.A, IEUR, T, JPST, TROW, FLOT, IEFA, NVO, IJR, ACWI, NKE, MDT, IPAC, IWM, SLYV, SLYG, HYLB, KEYS, ALC, VSS, VB, AGG, EEM, EFA, HYG, IVE, SCHM, LQD, IEMG, IWR, IJK, IWP, IVW, XLB, IJS, INTU, AXP, AIG, AON, ITUB, BAX, BDX, GIB, CHRW, CVX, C, COST, FAST, GPC, MNST, IBM, BABA, LOW, NVS, PAYX, PFE, PGR, RF, SAP, EQNR, TJX, TSM, VAR, WMT, DAL, PSX,
- Sold Out: WBA, CHKP, CTSH, EV, ILMN, SBAC, LUV, OXSQ, DVY, IAU, IDU, PFF, SCHX, USIG, VNQ, KMI,
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 5,617,487 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.07%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 2,634,597 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.66%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 4,933,859 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.89%
- Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 3,095,576 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.22%
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 4,360,483 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.87%
Mather Group, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 99,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Mather Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 172,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)
Mather Group, Inc. initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.61 and $98.89, with an estimated average price of $91.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 101,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)
Mather Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05. The stock is now traded at around $83.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 57,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Mather Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Mather Group, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $150.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Mather Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.62%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.745800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 809,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Mather Group, Inc. added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 33.48%. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36. The stock is now traded at around $79.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 132,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)
Mather Group, Inc. added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 97.52%. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $173.08. The stock is now traded at around $142.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Mather Group, Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 129.15%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Mather Group, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 45.85%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2317.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 948 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Mather Group, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 46.56%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Mather Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44.Sold Out: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Mather Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91.Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Mather Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25.Sold Out: Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ)
Mather Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Oxford Square Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $3.18 and $4.76, with an estimated average price of $3.89.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Mather Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Mather Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94.
