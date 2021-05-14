Pearl River Capital, LLC Buys Intuit Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Crown Castle International Corp

New Purchases: INTU, AMZN, MA, CB, LLY, XOM, CL, INTC, CVS, DFS, ALGN, D, DAL, V, ADSK, KR, TRV, TJX, APTV, MKC, AVGO, BIIB, ROK, DLR, MAC, MU, VLO, ZEN, STNE, HLT, CTVA, MO, CTSH, NRG, AEO, NFLX, OHI, EMR, IIVI, TWLO, RNG, MELI, JHG, JCI, NKE, ETSY, DRI, SUI, FRC, MDB, ARE, CF, ABT, DOX, CSCO, CMCSA, MPW, PM, BKI, HES, TT, ICE, CVNA, PAGS, EAF, PPG, CLF, PKG, DUK, ALLE, SPCE, HUM, TCBI, AME, CHKP, EXAS, M, FLR, WEX, CNK, CFX, ENPH, RKT, CLOV, HALO, ITRI, MAXR, ST, HYLN, BXMT, CCL, LNG, PANW, WING, FMC, FTI, GLPI, VRT, CRWD, AAP, SCHW, CME, GPS, MAN, TEL, XYL, SEDG, GPC, GS, IDXX, FGEN, IR, CSGP, SIX, REGI, YELP, STOR, CVAC, WEN, URBN, WWD, VER, CG, FUBO, TNDM, ALRM, FCEL, EQC, PLUG, SHO, AL, TEAM, GRWG, CADE, TLRY, TLRY, VRM, ALE, BBBY, FE, SLG, SBGI, TOL, TDC, UI, SDGR, SLQT, DNMR, HLF, IFF, LKQ, STL, SRNE, CELH, RIDE, MP, OPEN, INGR, BAP, NVAX, OMCL, TKR, CBOE, SBRA, ANGI, FEYE, CFG, MIME, ADT, NFE, MSGE, FSR, QS, SKLZ, ISRG, PRU, UDR, H, AMRS, TROX, GMED, ARMK, BLD, GKOS, FTV, BHF, TWST, REAL, XP, DNB, ADC, BXP, COLB, HELE, MAS, MVIS, TREX, VSH, LDOS, G, AMRC, APO, RPAI, TPH, DOC, AXTA, REZI, BILL, ACCD, GOCO, MUR, WCC, LYB, DM, MGY, MPLN, COTY,

Investment company Pearl River Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Intuit Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Mastercard Inc, Chubb, Eli Lilly and Co, sells Pfizer Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, S&P Global Inc, ServiceNow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pearl River Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Pearl River Capital, LLC owns 376 stocks with a total value of $313 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Intuit Inc (INTU) - 10,961 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,520 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 345.91% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,307 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. New Position Mastercard Inc (MA) - 11,347 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. New Position Chubb Ltd (CB) - 25,123 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. New Position

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $417.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 10,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 11,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3220.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $170.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 25,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $196.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 19,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 61,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 826.31%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 50,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 345.91%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 17,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 718.87%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $172.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 20,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 395.33%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $74.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 39,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in KeyCorp by 1050.92%. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $23.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 126,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 500.82%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 19,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26.

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54.