Pearl River Capital, LLC Buys Intuit Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Crown Castle International Corp

- New Purchases: INTU, AMZN, MA, CB, LLY, XOM, CL, INTC, CVS, DFS, ALGN, D, DAL, V, ADSK, KR, TRV, TJX, APTV, MKC, AVGO, BIIB, ROK, DLR, MAC, MU, VLO, ZEN, STNE, HLT, CTVA, MO, CTSH, NRG, AEO, NFLX, OHI, EMR, IIVI, TWLO, RNG, MELI, JHG, JCI, NKE, ETSY, DRI, SUI, FRC, MDB, ARE, CF, ABT, DOX, CSCO, CMCSA, MPW, PM, BKI, HES, TT, ICE, CVNA, PAGS, EAF, PPG, CLF, PKG, DUK, ALLE, SPCE, HUM, TCBI, AME, CHKP, EXAS, M, FLR, WEX, CNK, CFX, ENPH, RKT, CLOV, HALO, ITRI, MAXR, ST, HYLN, BXMT, CCL, LNG, PANW, WING, FMC, FTI, GLPI, VRT, CRWD, AAP, SCHW, CME, GPS, MAN, TEL, XYL, SEDG, GPC, GS, IDXX, FGEN, IR, CSGP, SIX, REGI, YELP, STOR, CVAC, WEN, URBN, WWD, VER, CG, FUBO, TNDM, ALRM, FCEL, EQC, PLUG, SHO, AL, TEAM, GRWG, CADE, TLRY, TLRY, VRM, ALE, BBBY, FE, SLG, SBGI, TOL, TDC, UI, SDGR, SLQT, DNMR, HLF, IFF, LKQ, STL, SRNE, CELH, RIDE, MP, OPEN, INGR, BAP, NVAX, OMCL, TKR, CBOE, SBRA, ANGI, FEYE, CFG, MIME, ADT, NFE, MSGE, FSR, QS, SKLZ, ISRG, PRU, UDR, H, AMRS, TROX, GMED, ARMK, BLD, GKOS, FTV, BHF, TWST, REAL, XP, DNB, ADC, BXP, COLB, HELE, MAS, MVIS, TREX, VSH, LDOS, G, AMRC, APO, RPAI, TPH, DOC, AXTA, REZI, BILL, ACCD, GOCO, MUR, WCC, LYB, DM, MGY, MPLN, COTY,
- Added Positions: MS, MSFT, ZTS, AMD, KEY, WMT, FISV, APH, F, MDT, GOOGL, TYL, BKNG, BLL, QCOM, ECL, NOC, BYND, ROKU, COP, LW, PLAN, RS, WDC, QDEL, CI, DELL, SGEN, REGN, LEG, RMD, MRNA, HRL, NDSN, PH, EQIX, TRGP, TFC, GL, HTA, IOVA, SCCO, MGP, ODFL, SYY, CARR, Z, BRKS, AMP, RF, ALL, FOCS, COO, BWA, XRX, ZBH, OGE, APPF, PZZA, ARNC, SPWR, NSP, QTWO, ADI, CARG, PENN, JWN, CHH, JNPR, NKLA, NCNO, KNSL, ORCC, HR, NNN,
- Reduced Positions: FIS, VMW, WMB, FOXA, DOW, NXPI, RTX, TMO, KKR, TTD, TPR, LBRDK, ED, RHI, CE, OMC, CNP, IT, JKHY, CDAY, ORLY, WELL, AYX, SDC, GNRC, CNC, WAT, CSX, AMED, AIG, PVH, IRBT, TRU, ADM, RGLD, LHCG, ALB, FRT, BIGC, RH, FOX, THC, NVTA, LGIH, DGX, EBS, DKNG, EVBG, WERN, VICI, RARE, UHS, TER, FDS, STMP, TREE, MTSI, HLI, COG, OPK, AEP, KBH, MTB, GBT, MSA, AGIO, SNAP, JAMF, JAMF, MTD, VCYT, NCLH, CLR, MSGS, BKH, UMPQ, GILD, CHE, DY, AEL, RSG, JBT, VAC, CCXI, QRTEA,
- Sold Out: PFE, CHTR, CCI, SPGI, NOW, ITW, BA, HCA, DHR, HD, AMGN, IBM, JPM, MET, SWKS, LMT, EA, LVS, SQ, EPAM, BK, DHI, TXN, GE, O, URI, NTRS, FITB, DOCU, XEL, PLD, NUAN, FTNT, ZM, CRM, UAL, DTE, LITE, MRK, NDAQ, FSLR, DISH, GIS, PG, CBRE, MCHP, KO, WU, ATVI, MOS, PINS, NET, BSX, KMX, PCAR, AMT, DE, K, DDOG, ADP, ES, SWK, RUN, SWI, BMY, SRE, BLK, EIX, COF, EOG, STT, LNT, ATO, CAH, X, FTCH, LPX, YETI, APA, OXY, SYF, MAR, FSLY, AZPN, KRC, MKSI, PBCT, VNO, BRO, STE, WEC, CWH, CHWY, JBL, PGR, REG, WRB, AGNC, TWOU, SPG, ULTA, BJ, PII, POWI, IQV, ABC, ETR, HUN, RPM, UBER, ACAD, RAMP, ALNY, EQR, ESS, ILMN, LII, MMS, TAP, NSC, TXRH, WHR, LULU, ENV, LPLA, GWRE, TW, CLX, LH, JEF, STX, TROW, SFIX, ENS, FLIR, WLK, HPP, W, CHRW, HSIC, IP, SYNH, BOX, GDDY, CLVT, AYI, CVX, HEI, NEM, RL, UNVR, IRTC, OKTA, BKR, CFR, ITT, IDA, MMC, MTH, PFG, SYNA, VFC, WM, PRI, GDOT, DCPH, AGCO, ADS, ANSS, CMC, FHI, SR, LPSN, NUVA, SEIC, WPC, WWE, BAH, OUT, ZI, HLNE, YEXT, ASB, LUMN,
For the details of Pearl River Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pearl+river+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pearl River Capital, LLC
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 10,961 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,520 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 345.91%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,307 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 11,347 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Chubb Ltd (CB) - 25,123 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $417.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 10,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 11,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3220.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $170.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 25,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $196.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 19,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 61,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 826.31%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 50,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 345.91%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 17,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 718.87%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $172.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 20,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 395.33%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $74.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 39,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: KeyCorp (KEY)
Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in KeyCorp by 1050.92%. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $23.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 126,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 500.82%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 19,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26.Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pearl River Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. Pearl River Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pearl River Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pearl River Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pearl River Capital, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment