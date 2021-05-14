R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc Buys Healthpeak Properties Inc, Sells General Electric Co

New Purchases: PEAK,

PEAK, Added Positions: GS,

GS, Reduced Positions: ADP, MO,

ADP, MO, Sold Out: GE,

New York, NY, based Investment company R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Healthpeak Properties Inc, sells General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of R.M.SINCERBEAUX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/r.m.sincerbeaux+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Visa Inc (V) - 73,029 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,050 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 40,720 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 46,618 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 61,750 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio.

R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.