R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc Buys Healthpeak Properties Inc, Sells General Electric Co

New York, NY, based Investment company R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Healthpeak Properties Inc, sells General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of R.M.SINCERBEAUX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC.
R.M.SINCERBEAUX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
R.M.SINCERBEAUX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies
R.M.SINCERBEAUX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
Stocks that R.M.SINCERBEAUX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
- Visa Inc (V) - 73,029 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,050 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 40,720 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 46,618 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 61,750 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio.
R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.
