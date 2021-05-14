CHI Advisors LLC Buys Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Oncorus Inc, Sells American Well Corp, Ovid Therapeutics Inc, bluebird bio Inc

New Purchases: RXDX, RXDX, ONCR,

Investment company CHI Advisors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Oncorus Inc, Orchard Therapeutics PLC, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells American Well Corp, Ovid Therapeutics Inc, bluebird bio Inc, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, Blueprint Medicines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CHI Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, CHI Advisors LLC owns 19 stocks with a total value of $385 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) - 2,324,795 shares, 23.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) - 2,560,703 shares, 20.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX) - 2,874,032 shares, 13.64% of the total portfolio. New Position Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX) - 2,874,032 shares, 13.64% of the total portfolio. New Position Orchard Therapeutics PLC (ORTX) - 4,051,972 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.24%

CHI Advisors LLC initiated holding in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $16.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.64%. The holding were 2,874,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHI Advisors LLC initiated holding in Oncorus Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.89 and $35.55, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $14.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.41%. The holding were 1,771,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHI Advisors LLC added to a holding in Orchard Therapeutics PLC by 38.24%. The purchase prices were between $4.39 and $9.08, with an estimated average price of $7.13. The stock is now traded at around $5.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 4,051,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHI Advisors LLC added to a holding in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 38.35%. The purchase prices were between $2.86 and $4.77, with an estimated average price of $3.61. The stock is now traded at around $2.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 679,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHI Advisors LLC added to a holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc by 29.01%. The purchase prices were between $5.24 and $6.99, with an estimated average price of $5.85. The stock is now traded at around $5.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 174,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CHI Advisors LLC sold out a holding in American Well Corp. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19.

CHI Advisors LLC sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14.