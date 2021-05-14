CHI Advisors LLC Buys Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Oncorus Inc, Sells American Well Corp, Ovid Therapeutics Inc, bluebird bio Inc

- New Purchases: RXDX, RXDX, ONCR,
- Added Positions: ORTX, RPTX, CRVS, FRLN, KZR,
- Reduced Positions: KROS, INZY, OVID, DTIL, PLRX, GBT, BPMC, AKUS, ADVM, GTHX, RARE,
- Sold Out: AMWL, BLUE,
For the details of CHI Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chi+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CHI Advisors LLC
- Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) - 2,324,795 shares, 23.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
- Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) - 2,560,703 shares, 20.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
- Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX) - 2,874,032 shares, 13.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Orchard Therapeutics PLC (ORTX) - 4,051,972 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.24%
CHI Advisors LLC initiated holding in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $16.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.64%. The holding were 2,874,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX)
CHI Advisors LLC initiated holding in Oncorus Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.89 and $35.55, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $14.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.41%. The holding were 1,771,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Orchard Therapeutics PLC (ORTX)
CHI Advisors LLC added to a holding in Orchard Therapeutics PLC by 38.24%. The purchase prices were between $4.39 and $9.08, with an estimated average price of $7.13. The stock is now traded at around $5.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 4,051,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS)
CHI Advisors LLC added to a holding in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 38.35%. The purchase prices were between $2.86 and $4.77, with an estimated average price of $3.61. The stock is now traded at around $2.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 679,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR)
CHI Advisors LLC added to a holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc by 29.01%. The purchase prices were between $5.24 and $6.99, with an estimated average price of $5.85. The stock is now traded at around $5.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 174,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: American Well Corp (AMWL)
CHI Advisors LLC sold out a holding in American Well Corp. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19.Sold Out: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)
CHI Advisors LLC sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14.
