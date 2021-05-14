P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp Buys RealPage Inc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Kohl's Corp, Sells CoreLogic Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Tiffany

New York, NY, based Investment company P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp Current Portfolio ) buys RealPage Inc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Kohl's Corp, Willis Towers Watson PLC, W R Grace, sells CoreLogic Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Tiffany, Corner Growth Acquisition Corp, Landcadia Holdings III Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp. As of 2021Q1, P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp owns 129 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of P SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/p+schoenfeld+asset+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 528,926 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.9% RealPage Inc (RP) - 919,306 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 699.40% Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 678,345 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 415,168 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.74% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 393,700 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 754,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $266.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 151,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 389,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp V. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,927,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $23.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 890,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $9.44. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 699.40%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 919,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 1100.72%. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 1,201,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in W R Grace & Co by 388.46%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $59.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 573,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Primo Water Corp by 64.37%. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $16.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 3,603,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Callaway Golf Co by 150.51%. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,002,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 29.74%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 415,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $18.34 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $24.2.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Ajax I. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.34.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.36.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.