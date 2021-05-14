Logo
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp Buys RealPage Inc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Kohl's Corp, Sells CoreLogic Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Tiffany

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys RealPage Inc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Kohl's Corp, Willis Towers Watson PLC, W R Grace, sells CoreLogic Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Tiffany, Corner Growth Acquisition Corp, Landcadia Holdings III Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp. As of 2021Q1, P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp owns 129 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of P SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/p+schoenfeld+asset+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of P SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LP
  1. Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 528,926 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.9%
  2. RealPage Inc (RP) - 919,306 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 699.40%
  3. Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 678,345 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  4. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 415,168 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.74%
  5. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 393,700 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Kohl's Corp (KSS)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 754,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $266.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 151,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: L Brands Inc (LB)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 389,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FinTech Acquisition Corp V (FTCV)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp V. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,927,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Box Inc (BOX)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $23.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 890,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II (NGAB)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $9.44. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RealPage Inc (RP)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 699.40%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 919,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 1100.72%. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 1,201,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: W R Grace & Co (GRA)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in W R Grace & Co by 388.46%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $59.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 573,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Primo Water Corp (PRMW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Primo Water Corp by 64.37%. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $16.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 3,603,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Callaway Golf Co by 150.51%. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,002,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 29.74%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 415,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $18.34 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $24.2.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Corner Growth Acquisition Corp (COOLU)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

Sold Out: Ajax I (AJAX.U)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Ajax I. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.34.

Sold Out: RMG Acquisition Corp II (RMGBU)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.36.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of P SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LP. Also check out:

1. P SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. P SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. P SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that P SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LP keeps buying
