P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp Buys RealPage Inc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Kohl's Corp, Sells CoreLogic Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Tiffany

- New Purchases: KSS, WLTW, LB, FTCV, BOX, NGAB, STAY, EPR, SCPL, NGC.U, CRSA, SRNGU, APSG, PRAH, HIG, FAII, MIC, CHK, BHC, GLUU, GNW, XPOA, GSEVU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, FVT, OACB, ATMR.U, APGB.U, LOKB, MOTV, GTPAU, KAHC.U, GTPBU, SCOBU, CVII.U, DGNR, IMPX, CRHC, LGACU, HCAR, GIIXU, SNII.U, LFTR, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, FVIV.U, ASAQ, SEAH, SPFR, FPAC, FPAC, PFDRU, BOAC.U, DHCAU, OHPAU, HYACU, HYACU, GMIIU, IACB.U, ISOS.U, ATAQU, CCVI.U, VELOU,
- Added Positions: RP, AJRD, GRA, PRMW, ELY, ALXN, SRSA, GRSV, VOD,
- Reduced Positions: CLGX, VAR, LCY, PRPB, FTIV, ACND, GSAH, IGAC, NKLA, AACQ, ETAC, CCAC, CPSR, CCK, DGNS, SCVX, MXIM, RBAC, PS, DFPH, FE,
- Sold Out: BLMN, TIF, COOLU, AJAX.U, RMGBU, WORK, CRHC.U, HEC, ALTUU, AEL, PSTH, CTAQU, SPNV.U, SFTW, AHACU, DMYI.U, AONE, OACB.U, VRTU, DNMR, PDAC.U, LFTRU, IPOF, IPOE, HCARU, ACEV, GOAC, FUSE, IPOD, ALSK, MOTNU, ASAQ.U, CCIV, SCOAU, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, REZI, RICE.U, FAII.U, WPF, SNPR, PMVC.U, RSVAU, QELLU,
These are the top 5 holdings of P SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LP
- Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 528,926 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.9%
- RealPage Inc (RP) - 919,306 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 699.40%
- Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 678,345 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 415,168 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.74%
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 754,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $266.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 151,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: L Brands Inc (LB)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 389,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FinTech Acquisition Corp V (FTCV)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp V. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,927,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Box Inc (BOX)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $23.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 890,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II (NGAB)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $9.44. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: RealPage Inc (RP)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 699.40%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 919,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 1100.72%. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 1,201,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: W R Grace & Co (GRA)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in W R Grace & Co by 388.46%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $59.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 573,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Primo Water Corp (PRMW)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Primo Water Corp by 64.37%. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $16.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 3,603,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Callaway Golf Co by 150.51%. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,002,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 29.74%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 415,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $18.34 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $24.2.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Corner Growth Acquisition Corp (COOLU)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $10.47.Sold Out: Ajax I (AJAX.U)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Ajax I. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.34.Sold Out: RMG Acquisition Corp II (RMGBU)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.36.Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.
