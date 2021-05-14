Top 1st-Quarter Trades of Frank Sands' Firm

Sands Capital Management recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

Founded in 1992 by Frank M. Sands, Sr., Sands Capital Management is a staff-owned independent investment management firm that invests in high-quality growth business. Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio), Jr. joined the firm in 2000 and now serves as CEO and Chief Investment Officer. The Arlington, Virginia-based firm has two main concentrated growth strategies: Select Growth, which chooses innovative businesses, and Global Growth, which diversifies holdings in countries outside of the U.S. Sands Capital Management has achieved success by focusing on its six investment criteria: sustainable above-average earnings growth, leadership position in a promising business space, a clear mission with a focus on value, good financial strength, rational valuation and significant competitive advantages.

Based on the firm's investment criteria, its most significant buys for the quarter were for Shopify Inc ( SHOP, Financial) and Snowflake Inc ( SNOW, Financial), while its most notable sells were for Edwards Lifesciences Corp ( EW, Financial) and Adobe Inc ( ADBE, Financial).

Shopify Inc

The firm added 392,446 shares, or 44.3%, to its investment in Shopify Inc ( SHOP, Financial) for a total stake worth 1,278,320 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $1,212.21.

Shopify is a Canadian multinational e-commerce company that owns a proprietary e-commerce platform of the same name. Its platform enables businesses to easily create online stores or add online stores and retail point-of-sale systems to their existing operations.

On May 14, shares of Shopify traded around $1,080.99 for a market cap of $135.23 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 81.4. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is "modestly overvalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 7.3 and Piotroski F-Score of 5 out of 9 indicate the company has a healthy financial situation. While the three-year revenue growth rate is strong at 50.2%, the earnings per share history has been extremely inconsistent and was trending down before an enormous spike in 2020.

Snowflake Inc

The firm also increased its position in Snowflake Inc ( SNOW, Financial) by 1,200,995 shares, or 62.79%, for a total holding of 3,113,583 shares. The trade impacted the equity portfolio by 0.54%. Shares traded for an average price of $267.41 during the quarter.

Snowflake's core product is a cloud-based data warehouse that seamlessly operates across the three major public clouds. Founded in 2012, it began to build a cloud computing data warehouse right near the beginning of the cloud's rise in popularity.

On May 14, shares of Snowflake traded around $207.97 for a market cap of $60.02 billion. Shares are down approximately 15% since the company's initial public offering on Sept. 16 at the price of $245 per share.

The company has a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10. Following its successful IPO, the cash-debt ratio stands at 19.11 and the Altman Z-Score is 33.69. The operating margin of -105.21% and net margin of -104.45 indicate that the company is not yet profitable.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp

The firm sold out of its 11,614,640-share holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp ( EW, Financial), impacting the equity portfolio by -2.02%. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $84.59.

Based in Irvine, California, Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company that specializes in artificial heart valves, hemodynamic monitoring and surgical recovery.

On May 14, shares of Edwards Lifesciences traded around $89.57 for a market cap of $55.76 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 66.43. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is "modestly overvalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The Piotroski F-Score of 7 out of 9 and Altman Z-Score of 15.22 show a fortress-like balance sheet. The return on invested capital (ROIC) is consistently higher than the weighted average cost of capital, indicating the company is creating value as it grows.

Adobe Inc

The firm cut its stake in Adobe Inc ( ADBE, Financial) by 2,088,502 shares, or 96.82%, leaving a remaining investment of 68,701 shares. The trade had a -1.98% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $467.93 during the quarter.

Adobe is a San Jose, California-based computer software company. It offers a suite of creative design-focused software products for photo editing, vector graphic illustration, website design, video editing, 3D modelling, social media, etc.

On May 14, shares of Adobe traded around $486.68 for a market cap of $232.85 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 42.39. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is "fairly valued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.05 is below the industry median of 2.73, but the Altman Z-Score of 14.3 indicates the company is not likely to face liquidity issues. The three-year revenue growth rate is 22.1%, while the three-year Ebitda growth rate is 27.1%.

Portfolio overview

As of the quarter's end, the firm held shares in 74 stocks valued at a total of $50.66 billion. The top holdings were Sea Ltd with 10.47% of the equity portfolio, Visa with 5.62% and Netflix Inc. ( NFLX, Financial) with 5.39%.

In terms of sector weighting, the firm was most invested in communication services, technology and consumer cyclical.

Disclosure: Author owns no shares in any of the stocks mentioned. The mention of stocks in this article does not at any point constitute an investment recommendation. Portfolio updates reflect only common stock positions as per the regulatory filings for the quarter in question and may not include changes made after the quarter ended.

