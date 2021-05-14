PointState Capital LP Buys Wells Fargo, Intuit Inc, CSX Corp, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, Fiserv Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: CSX, WSC, AES, LNG, UNP, CMCSA, BG, CFG, KBE, BOAC.U, LAD, DISH, PANW, ABT, BAC, FCX, CVS, ACM, STPK, QGEN, FSR, XBI, Z, ILMN, VIAC, LGF.A, NOVA, AGCB,

CSX, WSC, AES, LNG, UNP, CMCSA, BG, CFG, KBE, BOAC.U, LAD, DISH, PANW, ABT, BAC, FCX, CVS, ACM, STPK, QGEN, FSR, XBI, Z, ILMN, VIAC, LGF.A, NOVA, AGCB, Added Positions: WFC, INTU, DVN, TMUS, UNH, INTC, FB, AZN, TEAM, FE, ENPH, JWS, PLAN, LRCX, V, BIIB, MCHP, MDT, AVB, EQR, AVTR, GILD, ABC, VRTX, BNTX, OSH, CI, TMO,

WFC, INTU, DVN, TMUS, UNH, INTC, FB, AZN, TEAM, FE, ENPH, JWS, PLAN, LRCX, V, BIIB, MCHP, MDT, AVB, EQR, AVTR, GILD, ABC, VRTX, BNTX, OSH, CI, TMO, Reduced Positions: COF, FISV, MSFT, BILL, AMZN, NFLX, IAA, PXD, ASML, ADBE, ADI, HWM, RUN, GOOGL, HCA, MCK, AMAT, MRK, PAGS, MELI, LLY, MA, ALXN, DVA, TDOC, ZBH, ANTM, ELAN, CRM, JNJ,

COF, FISV, MSFT, BILL, AMZN, NFLX, IAA, PXD, ASML, ADBE, ADI, HWM, RUN, GOOGL, HCA, MCK, AMAT, MRK, PAGS, MELI, LLY, MA, ALXN, DVA, TDOC, ZBH, ANTM, ELAN, CRM, JNJ, Sold Out: BABA, WDAY, SHOP, PH, MGA, DAR, CCJ, MTCH, DFS, PBR, C, AMD, DLTR, ON, BKNG, LYV, GPS, REGN, CNQ, NVDA, CPRT, TSLA, AER, PFE, STNE, HUM, D, LH, BMRN, BMY, VTRS, FTV, OMCL, CHTR, CHE, ISRG, IMVT, HZNP, IQV, THC, NVAX, MRNA, APTV, NXE, AFG, ALT,

New York, NY, based Investment company PointState Capital LP Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo, Intuit Inc, CSX Corp, Devon Energy Corp, T-Mobile US Inc, sells Capital One Financial Corp, Fiserv Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Microsoft Corp, Workday Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PointState Capital LP. As of 2021Q1, PointState Capital LP owns 112 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PointState Capital LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pointstate+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 10,000,000 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,025,504 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.41% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 60,426 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.5% Facebook Inc (FB) - 624,030 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.65% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 500,000 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio.

PointState Capital LP initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $101.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 885,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PointState Capital LP initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $27.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 2,150,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PointState Capital LP initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 2,179,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PointState Capital LP initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 802,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PointState Capital LP initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $227.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 260,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PointState Capital LP initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $58.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 973,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PointState Capital LP added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 459.69%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 3,276,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PointState Capital LP added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 320.77%. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $417.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 333,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PointState Capital LP added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 217.68%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 5,015,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PointState Capital LP added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 746.07%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $141.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 598,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PointState Capital LP added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 61.49%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $409.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 347,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PointState Capital LP added to a holding in Intel Corp by 707.27%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 726,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59.

PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49.

PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12.

PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74.