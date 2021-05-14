Logo
PointState Capital LP Buys Wells Fargo, Intuit Inc, CSX Corp, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, Fiserv Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company PointState Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Intuit Inc, CSX Corp, Devon Energy Corp, T-Mobile US Inc, sells Capital One Financial Corp, Fiserv Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Microsoft Corp, Workday Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PointState Capital LP. As of 2021Q1, PointState Capital LP owns 112 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PointState Capital LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pointstate+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PointState Capital LP
  1. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 10,000,000 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,025,504 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.41%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 60,426 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.5%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 624,030 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.65%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 500,000 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

PointState Capital LP initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $101.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 885,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)

PointState Capital LP initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $27.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 2,150,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The AES Corp (AES)

PointState Capital LP initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 2,179,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

PointState Capital LP initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 802,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

PointState Capital LP initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $227.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 260,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

PointState Capital LP initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $58.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 973,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

PointState Capital LP added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 459.69%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 3,276,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

PointState Capital LP added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 320.77%. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $417.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 333,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

PointState Capital LP added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 217.68%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 5,015,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

PointState Capital LP added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 746.07%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $141.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 598,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

PointState Capital LP added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 61.49%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $409.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 347,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

PointState Capital LP added to a holding in Intel Corp by 707.27%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 726,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)

PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49.

Sold Out: Magna International Inc (MGA)

PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12.

Sold Out: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

PointState Capital LP sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of PointState Capital LP. Also check out:

1. PointState Capital LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. PointState Capital LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PointState Capital LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PointState Capital LP keeps buying
