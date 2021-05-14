Logo
Trybe Capital Management LP Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Global Payments Inc, Newmont Corp, Barrick Gold Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Trybe Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Apple Inc, sells Global Payments Inc, Newmont Corp, Barrick Gold Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trybe Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Trybe Capital Management LP owns 12 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trybe Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trybe+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Trybe Capital Management LP
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,396 shares, 11.78% of the total portfolio.
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 57,032 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.51%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,311 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.25%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 22,260 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio.
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,543 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.96%
New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Trybe Capital Management LP initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.36%. The holding were 353,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 56.25%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 4,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 43.96%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 48,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 27.51%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 57,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.60%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 88,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Trybe Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Trybe Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Trybe Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of Trybe Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Trybe Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Trybe Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Trybe Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Trybe Capital Management LP keeps buying
