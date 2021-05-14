Trybe Capital Management LP Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Global Payments Inc, Newmont Corp, Barrick Gold Corp

New Purchases: PLTR,

PLTR, Added Positions: AMZN, MSFT, PYPL, AAPL,

AMZN, MSFT, PYPL, AAPL, Sold Out: GPN, NEM, GOLD,

Investment company Trybe Capital Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Apple Inc, sells Global Payments Inc, Newmont Corp, Barrick Gold Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trybe Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Trybe Capital Management LP owns 12 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trybe Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trybe+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,396 shares, 11.78% of the total portfolio. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 57,032 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.51% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,311 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.25% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 22,260 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,543 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.96%

Trybe Capital Management LP initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.36%. The holding were 353,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 56.25%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 4,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 43.96%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 48,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 27.51%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 57,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.60%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 88,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trybe Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17.

Trybe Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.

Trybe Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.