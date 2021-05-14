Trybe Capital Management LP Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Global Payments Inc, Newmont Corp, Barrick Gold Corp

For the details of Trybe Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trybe+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Trybe Capital Management LP
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,396 shares, 11.78% of the total portfolio.
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 57,032 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.51%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,311 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.25%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 22,260 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,543 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.96%
Trybe Capital Management LP initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.36%. The holding were 353,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 56.25%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 4,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 43.96%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 48,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 27.51%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 57,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Trybe Capital Management LP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.60%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 88,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Trybe Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Trybe Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Trybe Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.
Here is the complete portfolio of Trybe Capital Management LP.
