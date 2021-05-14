OZ Management LP Buys Slack Technologies Inc, Bank of America Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Facebook Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company OZ Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys Slack Technologies Inc, Bank of America Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, JPMorgan Chase, JD.com Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OZ Management LP. As of 2021Q1, OZ Management LP owns 337 stocks with a total value of $8.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 9,965,117 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 319.64% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,533,972 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.17% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 2,022,374 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 505.13% Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 7,117,943 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 99,229 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%

OZ Management LP initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 7,871,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OZ Management LP initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 1,066,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OZ Management LP initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $118.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 1,235,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OZ Management LP initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $198.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 519,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OZ Management LP initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,575,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OZ Management LP initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92. The stock is now traded at around $237.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 379,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 319.64%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 9,965,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 505.13%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 2,022,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OZ Management LP added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 233.24%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 2,759,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OZ Management LP added to a holding in New York Times Co by 51.25%. The purchase prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $42.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 4,919,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 782,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OZ Management LP added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 188.37%. The purchase prices were between $54.69 and $65, with an estimated average price of $59.29. The stock is now traded at around $56.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,240,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59.

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02.

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $93.27 and $137.92, with an estimated average price of $111.39.

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41.