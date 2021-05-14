OZ Management LP Buys Slack Technologies Inc, Bank of America Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Facebook Inc

- New Purchases: BAC, JPM, ABT, GPN, KRE, CVNA, FISV, NKE, INTU, MXIM, NUAN, CLGX, XLNX, PCGU, CVII.U, CCIV, KAHC.U, BLNK, LMND, KKR, SPY, AEPPL, FVIV.U, APGB.U, ISOS.U, NGC.U, SKLZ, SCOBU, SRNGU, HZON, GIIXU, CAN, LIII.U, DHCAU, SNII.U, BIDU, YNDX, SOAC, XPOA, SLAMU, ACTDU, SHOP, NNDM, IFFT, TME, VIH, AI, TEKK, SNRH, PDOT.U, SJIV, FTCH, HTPA, ATAQU, FCEL, DKNG, RIDE, TINV, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, LGACU, CHAA.U, ANAC.U, GSEVU, GTPBU, DTP, HEC, UPST, SPFR, PFDRU, AESC, GMII, ARKK, EEFT, BGS, MARA, BL, HYLN, BSN, LNFA, CCVI.U, DGNU, SUNW, OSH, PSTH, CAPA, FSR, ATMR.U, VELOU, OHPAU, HYACU, HYACU, EVBG, YAC, WISH, MOTV, FVT, NSTC.U, NSTD.U, GTPAU, POWW, IDEX, EXPR, MGNI, WRAP, VLDR, TRIT, XL, BFLY, HHLA, ENG, HAE, UCCP, VCRA, ATOS, HGEN, 1GDA, KALA, FUTU, STPK, GMIIU,
- Added Positions: WORK, ALXN, JD, NYT, MA, NEEPO, IHRT, WDAY, UNH, SWK, KSMT, HIGA, BYND, WKHS, CRSR, AMC, BDX, SRSA, PACE, QELL, INO, LFTR, WATT, CLVS, NOK, GOL, FLGT,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, FB, MSFT, CRM, TSM, AMD, MAR, AAPL, BKNG, SPR, BABA, CRL, HLT, NEEPP, NEEPP, M, SPCE, CGC, GME, BBBY, APSG, XPEV, NCLH, LEAP, ROOT, SEAH, GRSV, PRPB, MAAC, GRWG, PLAN, FWONK, OACB, KNDI, KODK, HZAC, VGAC, ETAC, NEEPQ, ERES, HPX, RAD, RKT, WMG, IGAC, IMPX, VXRT, LEN.B, STWO, ACB, MOMO, NKLA, SCVX,
- Sold Out: BUD, WMT, UNP, LVS, ATHM, SNOW, NEE, WLTW, DASH, AGNC, ABNB, YY, BSX, DCUE, X, IRBT, LI, LCYAU, HZON.U, CAR, SFIX, DMYI.U, UAL, NVTA, BZUN, GSAH, IPOF.U, HIGA.U, SNRHU, SCOAU, CAKE, DDS, LGND, SAVE, GRUB, GHVIU, HAACU, TINV.U, LCY, HTPA.U, RAACU, MOTV.U, COOLU, AEP, PLCE, INSG, PLAY, ESPR, CRON, GOOS, BILL, ZI, ACI, AMWL, PLTR, FAII, RBAC, TEKKU, ACACU, CMLF, IACA, TWCT, RTP, FTIV, PHICU, IIAC.U, SPFR.U, CTAQU, CCV.U, LAKE, MAC, PEB, AAL, TDOC, IQ, TLRY, TLRY, RVLV, ALUS, GOAC, IGACU, AONE, MPLN, IPOE.U, LFTRU, SPNV.U, SRSAU, CTAC.U, OCA.U, RTPZ.U, VSPR, TPGY, QS, IPOD, IPOE, IPOF, CBAH.U, SPNV, VIIAU, CAAS, ILMN, LPSN, SAVA, YELL, MARK, SRNE, ZNGA, RDHL, GOGO, PGEN, NBEV, EVFM, PRTY, NK, ZYNE, HEXO, SOLO, EOLS, BE, UBER, BNTX, ARYA, HZAC.U, AACQ, DFHT, STWOU, HOL, ATAC.U, CRHC, DGNS, GOEV,
- Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 9,965,117 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 319.64%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,533,972 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.17%
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 2,022,374 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 505.13%
- Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 7,117,943 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 99,229 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
OZ Management LP initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 7,871,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
OZ Management LP initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 1,066,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
OZ Management LP initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $118.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 1,235,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
OZ Management LP initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $198.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 519,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
OZ Management LP initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,575,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Carvana Co (CVNA)
OZ Management LP initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92. The stock is now traded at around $237.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 379,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
OZ Management LP added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 319.64%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 9,965,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
OZ Management LP added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 505.13%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 2,022,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
OZ Management LP added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 233.24%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 2,759,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: New York Times Co (NYT)
OZ Management LP added to a holding in New York Times Co by 51.25%. The purchase prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $42.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 4,919,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
OZ Management LP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 782,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPO)
OZ Management LP added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 188.37%. The purchase prices were between $54.69 and $65, with an estimated average price of $59.29. The stock is now traded at around $56.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,240,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.Sold Out: Autohome Inc (ATHM)
OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $93.27 and $137.92, with an estimated average price of $111.39.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41.
