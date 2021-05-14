Logo
OZ Management LP Buys Slack Technologies Inc, Bank of America Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Facebook Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company OZ Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Slack Technologies Inc, Bank of America Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, JPMorgan Chase, JD.com Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OZ Management LP. As of 2021Q1, OZ Management LP owns 337 stocks with a total value of $8.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OZ Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oz+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OZ Management LP
  1. Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 9,965,117 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 319.64%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,533,972 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.17%
  3. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 2,022,374 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 505.13%
  4. Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 7,117,943 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 99,229 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

OZ Management LP initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 7,871,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

OZ Management LP initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 1,066,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

OZ Management LP initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $118.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 1,235,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

OZ Management LP initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $198.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 519,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

OZ Management LP initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,575,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Carvana Co (CVNA)

OZ Management LP initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92. The stock is now traded at around $237.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 379,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 319.64%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 9,965,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 505.13%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 2,022,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

OZ Management LP added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 233.24%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 2,759,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: New York Times Co (NYT)

OZ Management LP added to a holding in New York Times Co by 51.25%. The purchase prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $42.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 4,919,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 782,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPO)

OZ Management LP added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 188.37%. The purchase prices were between $54.69 and $65, with an estimated average price of $59.29. The stock is now traded at around $56.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,240,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.

Sold Out: Autohome Inc (ATHM)

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $93.27 and $137.92, with an estimated average price of $111.39.

Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of OZ Management LP. Also check out:

1. OZ Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. OZ Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OZ Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OZ Management LP keeps buying
