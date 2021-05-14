Logo
Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, South Jersey Industries Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, PG&E Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Whitebox Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, South Jersey Industries Inc, Community Health Systems Inc, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, sells NextEra Energy Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, PG&E Corp, TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whitebox Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Whitebox Advisors LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $644 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Whitebox Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/whitebox+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Whitebox Advisors LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 300,000 shares, 18.46% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 390,000 shares, 13.38% of the total portfolio.
  3. American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 2,675,000 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio.
  4. Grifols SA (GRFS) - 3,004,771 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%
  5. Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 968,910 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.53%
New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Whitebox Advisors LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $13.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 242,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: South Jersey Industries Inc (SJIV)

Whitebox Advisors LLC initiated holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $49.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV.U)

Whitebox Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)

Whitebox Advisors LLC initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 44,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)

Whitebox Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $93.51. The stock is now traded at around $88.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 24,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Community Health Systems Inc (CYH)

Whitebox Advisors LLC added to a holding in Community Health Systems Inc by 227.32%. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $13.96, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $14.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 341,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vedanta Ltd (VEDL)

Whitebox Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vedanta Ltd by 36.13%. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $10.86. The stock is now traded at around $15.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 471,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tenneco Inc (TEN)

Whitebox Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tenneco Inc by 59.91%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $13.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 350,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (SGAM)

Whitebox Advisors LLC added to a holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC added to a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC added to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPQ)

Whitebox Advisors LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $47.17 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $51.33.

Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCGU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $104.84 and $122, with an estimated average price of $114.69.

Sold Out: TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp (TSIAU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC sold out a holding in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. The sale prices were between $10.65 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $13.95.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07.

Sold Out: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)

Whitebox Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $95.07 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $107.66.

Sold Out: Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOKU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.07 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Whitebox Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Whitebox Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Whitebox Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Whitebox Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Whitebox Advisors LLC keeps buying
