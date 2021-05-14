Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, South Jersey Industries Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, PG&E Corp

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Whitebox Advisors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, South Jersey Industries Inc, Community Health Systems Inc, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, sells NextEra Energy Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, PG&E Corp, TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whitebox Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Whitebox Advisors LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $644 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Whitebox Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/whitebox+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 300,000 shares, 18.46% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 390,000 shares, 13.38% of the total portfolio. American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 2,675,000 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Grifols SA (GRFS) - 3,004,771 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89% Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 968,910 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.53%

Whitebox Advisors LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $13.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 242,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whitebox Advisors LLC initiated holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $49.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whitebox Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whitebox Advisors LLC initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 44,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whitebox Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $93.51. The stock is now traded at around $88.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 24,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whitebox Advisors LLC added to a holding in Community Health Systems Inc by 227.32%. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $13.96, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $14.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 341,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whitebox Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vedanta Ltd by 36.13%. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $10.86. The stock is now traded at around $15.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 471,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whitebox Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tenneco Inc by 59.91%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $13.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 350,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whitebox Advisors LLC added to a holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whitebox Advisors LLC added to a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whitebox Advisors LLC added to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whitebox Advisors LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $47.17 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $51.33.

Whitebox Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $104.84 and $122, with an estimated average price of $114.69.

Whitebox Advisors LLC sold out a holding in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. The sale prices were between $10.65 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $13.95.

Whitebox Advisors LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07.

Whitebox Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $95.07 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $107.66.

Whitebox Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.07 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.66.