Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, South Jersey Industries Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, PG&E Corp

- New Purchases: TLRY, TLRY, SJIV, FVIV.U, OSH, CDAY, KSMT, KAHC.U, HCAR, EVBG, GTPBU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, APGB.U, SCOBU, LBTYA, GSEVU, DHCAU, HYACU, HYACU, NSTD.U, LIII.U, PDOT.U, ITRI, MBI, TMTS, GIIXU, ISOS.U, RCHG, PFDRU, NSTC.U, HIGA, CRK, NGAB, OHPAU, LOKB, HTPA, MOTV, PBI, ATMR.U, DBDR, VELOU, CHAA.U, ATAQU, ANAC.U, DGNU, ACTDU,
- Added Positions: CYH, VEDL, TEN, RBAC, SGAM, MFA, CRHC, IPOF,
- Reduced Positions: MPC, AMR, BBL, AXL, RRD, THC, GRFS, OI, CCO, APA, OVV, OAS, CNR, CSTM, COMM, DXC, R,
- Sold Out: NEEPQ, PCGU, TSIAU, IAC, RYAAY, SVOKU, PEB, NEP, IIAC.U, EDTXU, EDTXU, ATCO, CRC, KWAC.U, RMGBU, CFIVU, HCARU, GT, VIIAU, COOLU, ALTUU, ALUS, HEC, DVN, SCOAU, SGAMU, SPFR.U, MOTV.U, NIO, BZH, RAACU, HTPA.U, LOKB.U, GHVIU, SOAC, HIGA.U, GFX.U, DMYI.U, LCYAU, MRACU, MTACU, DBDRU, ACEV, NEBCU, IHRT, TMTSU,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 300,000 shares, 18.46% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 390,000 shares, 13.38% of the total portfolio.
- American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 2,675,000 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio.
- Grifols SA (GRFS) - 3,004,771 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%
- Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 968,910 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.53%
Whitebox Advisors LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $13.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 242,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.
New Purchase: South Jersey Industries Inc (SJIV)

Whitebox Advisors LLC initiated holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $49.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Whitebox Advisors LLC initiated holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $49.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV.U)
Whitebox Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)
Whitebox Advisors LLC initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 44,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)
Whitebox Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $93.51. The stock is now traded at around $88.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 24,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Community Health Systems Inc (CYH)
Whitebox Advisors LLC added to a holding in Community Health Systems Inc by 227.32%. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $13.96, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $14.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 341,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vedanta Ltd (VEDL)
Whitebox Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vedanta Ltd by 36.13%. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $10.86. The stock is now traded at around $15.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 471,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tenneco Inc (TEN)
Whitebox Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tenneco Inc by 59.91%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $13.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 350,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (SGAM)
Whitebox Advisors LLC added to a holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC)
Whitebox Advisors LLC added to a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)
Whitebox Advisors LLC added to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPQ)
Whitebox Advisors LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $47.17 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $51.33.Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCGU)
Whitebox Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $104.84 and $122, with an estimated average price of $114.69.Sold Out: TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp (TSIAU)
Whitebox Advisors LLC sold out a holding in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. The sale prices were between $10.65 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $13.95.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Whitebox Advisors LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07.Sold Out: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)
Whitebox Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $95.07 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $107.66.Sold Out: Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOKU)
Whitebox Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.07 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.66.
