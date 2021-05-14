Towle & Co Buys ProPetro Holding Corp, Pactiv Evergreen Inc, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc, Sells Trinseo SA, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, AdvanSix Inc

New Purchases: PUMP, PTVE, LBRT,

PUMP, PTVE, LBRT, Added Positions: MTW, DXC, STRL,

MTW, DXC, STRL, Reduced Positions: ASIX, ADNT, ALLY, DAN, DBI, FLR, GPI, PVH, GBX, TMHC, HUN, WNC, MTOR, DELL, HFC, FL, BZH, MHO, WHR, AAWW, HOFT, ALK, RYI, CLS, USX,

ASIX, ADNT, ALLY, DAN, DBI, FLR, GPI, PVH, GBX, TMHC, HUN, WNC, MTOR, DELL, HFC, FL, BZH, MHO, WHR, AAWW, HOFT, ALK, RYI, CLS, USX, Sold Out: TSE, GT, AIR,

St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Towle & Co Current Portfolio ) buys ProPetro Holding Corp, Pactiv Evergreen Inc, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc, Sterling Construction Co Inc, sells Trinseo SA, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, AdvanSix Inc, AAR Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Towle & Co. As of 2021Q1, Towle & Co owns 31 stocks with a total value of $946 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Designer Brands Inc (DBI) - 2,940,054 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08% Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 1,126,013 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69% DXC Technology Co (DXC) - 1,594,951 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.15% Fluor Corp (FLR) - 2,088,919 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92% Adient PLC (ADNT) - 1,063,211 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5%

Towle & Co initiated holding in ProPetro Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.57 and $13.76, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 3,593,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Towle & Co initiated holding in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 1,581,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Towle & Co initiated holding in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $14.54, with an estimated average price of $12. The stock is now traded at around $14.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 1,731,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Towle & Co added to a holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc by 23.70%. The purchase prices were between $17.88 and $24.13, with an estimated average price of $21.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 854,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Towle & Co sold out a holding in Trinseo SA. The sale prices were between $49.76 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $60.98.

Towle & Co sold out a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $10.17 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $14.48.

Towle & Co sold out a holding in AAR Corp. The sale prices were between $33.55 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $39.48.