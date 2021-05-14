Towle & Co Buys ProPetro Holding Corp, Pactiv Evergreen Inc, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc, Sells Trinseo SA, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, AdvanSix Inc

- New Purchases: PUMP, PTVE, LBRT,
- Added Positions: MTW, DXC, STRL,
- Reduced Positions: ASIX, ADNT, ALLY, DAN, DBI, FLR, GPI, PVH, GBX, TMHC, HUN, WNC, MTOR, DELL, HFC, FL, BZH, MHO, WHR, AAWW, HOFT, ALK, RYI, CLS, USX,
- Sold Out: TSE, GT, AIR,
For the details of TOWLE & CO's stock buys and sells, These are the top 5 holdings of TOWLE & CO
- Designer Brands Inc (DBI) - 2,940,054 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
- Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 1,126,013 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
- DXC Technology Co (DXC) - 1,594,951 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.15%
- Fluor Corp (FLR) - 2,088,919 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92%
- Adient PLC (ADNT) - 1,063,211 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5%
Towle & Co initiated holding in ProPetro Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.57 and $13.76, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 3,593,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pactiv Evergreen Inc (PTVE)
Towle & Co initiated holding in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 1,581,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT)
Towle & Co initiated holding in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $14.54, with an estimated average price of $12. The stock is now traded at around $14.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 1,731,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL)
Towle & Co added to a holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc by 23.70%. The purchase prices were between $17.88 and $24.13, with an estimated average price of $21.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 854,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Trinseo SA (TSE)
Towle & Co sold out a holding in Trinseo SA. The sale prices were between $49.76 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $60.98.Sold Out: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)
Towle & Co sold out a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $10.17 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $14.48.Sold Out: AAR Corp (AIR)
Towle & Co sold out a holding in AAR Corp. The sale prices were between $33.55 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $39.48.
