Cpcm, Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Zions Bancorp NA, MPLX LP, Zoom Video Communications Inc

Investment company Cpcm, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells Zions Bancorp NA, MPLX LP, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Crown Castle International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cpcm, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cpcm, Llc owns 314 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 30,483 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 377,138 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 584,867 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 497,514 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.13% PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 609,218 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%

Cpcm, Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.66 and $112.09, with an estimated average price of $110.64. The stock is now traded at around $110.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cpcm, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cpcm, Llc initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $32.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cpcm, Llc initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $231.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cpcm, Llc initiated holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $211.08 and $255.97, with an estimated average price of $238.21. The stock is now traded at around $271.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cpcm, Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 28,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cpcm, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 98.09%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 269,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cpcm, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 100.65%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 56,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cpcm, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 66,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cpcm, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.12%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 53,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cpcm, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 131.52%. The purchase prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cpcm, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 63,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cpcm, Llc sold out a holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The sale prices were between $42.93 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $51.46.

Cpcm, Llc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.

Cpcm, Llc sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14.

Cpcm, Llc sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.06.

Cpcm, Llc sold out a holding in Red Lion Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $3.4 and $3.5, with an estimated average price of $3.45.

Cpcm, Llc sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $76.43 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $83.12.