Cpcm, Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Zions Bancorp NA, MPLX LP, Zoom Video Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cpcm, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells Zions Bancorp NA, MPLX LP, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Crown Castle International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cpcm, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cpcm, Llc owns 314 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CPCM, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cpcm%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CPCM, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 30,483 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 377,138 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
  3. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 584,867 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 497,514 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.13%
  5. PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 609,218 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
New Purchase: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Cpcm, Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.66 and $112.09, with an estimated average price of $110.64. The stock is now traded at around $110.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Cpcm, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Cpcm, Llc initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $32.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Cpcm, Llc initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $231.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Cpcm, Llc initiated holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $211.08 and $255.97, with an estimated average price of $238.21. The stock is now traded at around $271.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Cpcm, Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 28,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Cpcm, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 98.09%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 269,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Cpcm, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 100.65%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 56,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Cpcm, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 66,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Cpcm, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.12%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 53,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

Cpcm, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 131.52%. The purchase prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Cpcm, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 63,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)

Cpcm, Llc sold out a holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The sale prices were between $42.93 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $51.46.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Cpcm, Llc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.

Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Cpcm, Llc sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14.

Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT)

Cpcm, Llc sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.06.

Sold Out: Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH)

Cpcm, Llc sold out a holding in Red Lion Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $3.4 and $3.5, with an estimated average price of $3.45.

Sold Out: Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Cpcm, Llc sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $76.43 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $83.12.



