Quaker Wealth Management, LLC Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, PPL Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Quaker Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, PPL Corp, Vanguard Health Care ETF, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quaker Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Quaker Wealth Management, LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quaker Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quaker+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Quaker Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 371,248 shares, 14.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11%
  2. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) - 318,031 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
  3. Teleflex Inc (TFX) - 45,091 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 86,845 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76%
  5. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 296,215 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.55%
New Purchase: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.06%. The holding were 256,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $216.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 77,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1. The stock is now traded at around $192.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 26,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $74.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 22,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 103.99%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $107.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 127,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 47.55%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 296,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 152.86%. The purchase prices were between $75.9 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $79.02. The stock is now traded at around $78.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 16,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.49%. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 49,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.54%. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $93.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 33.71%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8.

Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.

Sold Out: Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd Income Oppo (PFO)

Quaker Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd Income Oppo. The sale prices were between $12.33 and $13.8, with an estimated average price of $12.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of Quaker Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Quaker Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Quaker Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Quaker Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Quaker Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying

