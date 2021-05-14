Quaker Wealth Management, LLC Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, PPL Corp

- New Purchases: LMBS, FDN, VAW, VDE, FIXD, MU, TRHC, NSC, RCL, SDY, PFD,
- Added Positions: VYM, VTEB, PFF, VWOB, SRLN, VYMI, VFH, VIS, VOX, RTX, VZ, SHYG, CMCSA, QQQ,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, VCSH, VHT, VTI, VGT, PFE, IBB, VIGI, TSLA, STIP, VCIT, VOE, WMT, TXN, AMZN, T, UPS, MSFT, HON, JNJ, VT,
- Sold Out: FTCS, PPL, MMM, PFO,
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 371,248 shares, 14.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11%
- Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) - 318,031 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
- Teleflex Inc (TFX) - 45,091 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 86,845 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76%
- Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 296,215 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.55%
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.06%. The holding were 256,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $216.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 77,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1. The stock is now traded at around $192.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 26,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $74.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 22,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 103.99%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $107.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 127,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 47.55%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 296,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 152.86%. The purchase prices were between $75.9 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $79.02. The stock is now traded at around $78.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 16,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.49%. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 49,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.54%. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $93.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 33.71%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8.Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.Sold Out: Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd Income Oppo (PFO)
Quaker Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd Income Oppo. The sale prices were between $12.33 and $13.8, with an estimated average price of $12.93.
