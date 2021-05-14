Bridger Management, Llc Buys Sotera Health Co, Microsoft Corp, Insulet Corp, Sells American Well Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Merck Inc

New Purchases: SHC, MSFT, PODD, CLVT, ZGNX, DRNA, APLS, CUTR,

SHC, MSFT, PODD, CLVT, ZGNX, DRNA, APLS, CUTR, Added Positions: FTDR, IRWD, VRSN, HCA, ATRA,

FTDR, IRWD, VRSN, HCA, ATRA, Reduced Positions: AMWL, CZR, NTRA, CHTR, ETSY, ALNY, LKQ, GDDY, ROST, ALC, GDS, POST, MS, UBER, DXCM, QTRX, DMTK,

AMWL, CZR, NTRA, CHTR, ETSY, ALNY, LKQ, GDDY, ROST, ALC, GDS, POST, MS, UBER, DXCM, QTRX, DMTK, Sold Out: ALXN, MRK, INCY, LIVN, ACACU, LH, ARNA, ALEC,

New York, NY, based Investment company Bridger Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Sotera Health Co, Microsoft Corp, Insulet Corp, Clarivate PLC, Zogenix Inc, sells American Well Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Merck Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Incyte Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridger Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Bridger Management, Llc owns 38 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridger+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 832,253 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.41% Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 615,353 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.57% Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 489,098 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.62% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 931,909 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.5% Alcon Inc (ALC) - 701,115 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.76%

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in Sotera Health Co. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 1,559,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 114,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.95 and $293.05, with an estimated average price of $268.16. The stock is now traded at around $232.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 95,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 859,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in Zogenix Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $20.55. The stock is now traded at around $19.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 949,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.49 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $26.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 588,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridger Management, Llc added to a holding in Frontdoor Inc by 25.63%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.16, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 596,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $76.02 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $85.34.

Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in LivaNova PLC. The sale prices were between $62.9 and $82.41, with an estimated average price of $71.34.

Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Acies Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.2 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $11.21.

Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67.