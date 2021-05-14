Logo
Bridger Management, Llc Buys Sotera Health Co, Microsoft Corp, Insulet Corp, Sells American Well Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Merck Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Bridger Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Sotera Health Co, Microsoft Corp, Insulet Corp, Clarivate PLC, Zogenix Inc, sells American Well Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Merck Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Incyte Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridger Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Bridger Management, Llc owns 38 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridger+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 832,253 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.41%
  2. Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 615,353 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.57%
  3. Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 489,098 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.62%
  4. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 931,909 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.5%
  5. Alcon Inc (ALC) - 701,115 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.76%
New Purchase: Sotera Health Co (SHC)

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in Sotera Health Co. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 1,559,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 114,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Insulet Corp (PODD)

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.95 and $293.05, with an estimated average price of $268.16. The stock is now traded at around $232.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 95,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 859,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zogenix Inc (ZGNX)

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in Zogenix Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $20.55. The stock is now traded at around $19.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 949,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA)

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.49 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $26.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 588,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)

Bridger Management, Llc added to a holding in Frontdoor Inc by 25.63%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.16, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 596,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Sold Out: Incyte Corp (INCY)

Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $76.02 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $85.34.

Sold Out: LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in LivaNova PLC. The sale prices were between $62.9 and $82.41, with an estimated average price of $71.34.

Sold Out: Acies Acquisition Corp (ACACU)

Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Acies Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.2 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $11.21.

Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider